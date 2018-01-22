Tai United : TRADING HALT (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
TRADING HALT
At the request of Tai United Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited was halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 22 January 2018 pending the release of an announcement by the Company pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which constitutes inside information of the Company.
By Order of the Board Tai United Holdings Limited
Chen Weisong
Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 22 January 2018
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive directors are Mr. Chen Weisong, Mr. Xu Ke, Mr. Ye Fei and Mr. Wang Qiang; and the Company's independent non-executive directors are Dr. Gao Bin, Ms. Liu Yan and Mr. Tang King Shing.
