Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tai United : TRADING HALT (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2018 | 07:34am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRADING HALT

At the request of Tai United Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited was halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 22 January 2018 pending the release of an announcement by the Company pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board Tai United Holdings Limited

Chen Weisong

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 22 January 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive directors are Mr. Chen Weisong, Mr. Xu Ke, Mr. Ye Fei and Mr. Wang Qiang; and the Company's independent non-executive directors are Dr. Gao Bin, Ms. Liu Yan and Mr. Tang King Shing.

Tai United Holdings Limited published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:34:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:04a UBM : Form 8.3 - UBM PLC
02:04a UBM : Form 8.3 - UBM plc/Informa plc
02:04a Global Stocks Muted After U.S. Government Shutdown -- 2nd Update
02:03a NANOBIOTIX presents first promising data from Phase I/II Liver Cancers trial of NBTXR3 at the American Society Of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Annual Meeting
02:02a NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : Announces Monthly NAV Update for December 2017
02:02a INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : confirms bond interest payment
02:02a UNIFIED MESSAGING : Teleplan Globe and UMS enter into a partnership agreement for developing secure communication solutions
02:02a EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : Signs binding contract to purchase woluwe shopping centre in brussels
02:01a BONESUPPORT : Publication highlights a novel cerament® carrier with bone active agents enhancing bone formation
02:01a HUMANA : The Nomination Committee's recommendations for the Board of Humana AB
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : ICAHN, DEASON TO JOINTLY PUSH XEROX TO EXPLORE SELLING ITSELF, OTHER OPTIONS: WSJ
2TOSHIBA CORP : TOSHIBA : considering IPO for memory chip unit - FT
3CARILLION : CARILLION : May says will stop companies abusing pension schemes
4SANOFI : SANOFI : Nears Deal to Buy Hemophilia Drugmaker Bioverativ for More Than $11.5 Billion -- Update
5YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD : Chinese sportswear retailer Pou Sheng Int'l receives $1.4 billion privati..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.