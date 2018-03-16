Log in
Taiwan Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2018 - Market Size & Forecast 2013-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/16/2018 | 06:28pm CET

The "Taiwan Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 7.1%, increasing from US$ 14,499.9 million in 2018 to reach US$ 19,060.7 million by 2022.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Key Topics Covered

1 About this Report

2 Taiwan Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Taiwan Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022

4 Taiwan Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022

5 Taiwan Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Taiwan Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Taiwan Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

8 Taiwan General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

9 Taiwan Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

10 Taiwan Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

11 Taiwan Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

12 Taiwan Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

13 Taiwan Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

14 Taiwan Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

15 Taiwan Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

16 Taiwan Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021

17 Taiwan Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

18 Taiwan Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

19 Taiwan Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

20 Taiwan Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

21 Taiwan Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

22 Taiwan Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/clhx35/taiwan_prepaid?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
