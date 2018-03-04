Taiwan’s Agriculture Minister Promotes Agricultural Goods in Malaysia

A delegation led by Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien from Taiwan on March 2 visited several retailers in Kuala Lumpur that have been selling Taiwan-produced agricultural products, to gain a deeper understanding of the local consumer demand and actual sales volume.

Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (left) and Mitagri Co. Chairman Chen Yu-jan both holding an atemoya pose for photos during a visit to a local supermarket as part of a business trip to Malaysia on Friday. Lin and Chen were in Kuala Lumpur to promote Taiwan-produced atemoyas as well as to gain a deeper understanding of the sales facts of imported fruits from Taiwan in Malaysia. (Photo: Business Wire)

During the first leg of the two-day trip, Lin and his delegation have paid several visits to local supermarkets such as Aeon at Mid Valley Megamall to find out the sales situation of Taiwan’s agricultural products.

Lin said the total value of trade between Taiwan and Malaysia in agricultural products in 2017 has reached US$205 million, a 5.44 percent increase from 2016, adding that Taiwan's exports to Malaysia also sees an 8.87% jump compared to the previous year and the export products mainly were processed grain foods, pastry, fish, shellfish.

Lin noted that Malaysia is an indispensable trading partner to Taiwan. In order to promote the New Southbound Policy, launched by the government of Taiwan in 2016 that focuses on strengthening ties with neighbors in South and Southeast Asia, the Council has assisted to set up the Taiwan's Mitagri Co. later in the year.

Besides the existing exports goods, as the end of January, the Taiwan's Mitagri Co. has exported 22 metric tons of the atemoya to Malaysia, according to the data compiled by the Council.

The exports of the atemoya (so called pineapple sugar apple) to Malaysia in 2018 is expected to reach 40 metric tons, adjusting the current trading situation that is overly concentrated in Chinese market.

Meanwhile, an agricultural research and extension in Taitung, eastern Taiwan, supervised by the Council has developed new shipping methods especially in food preservation and storage to ensure the quality of exported products.

Minister Lin addressed that how to expand its market share in Halal market has become a vital issue as the Muslim population has stood over 1.62 billion worldwide.

The Council said it is planning to organize delegations to participate in several halal events such as the 2018 Malaysia International Halal Showcase, which will run between Apr. 4 and Apr. 7 as well as the 2019 Fi Asia held in Thailand from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, hoping to help seize more business opportunities in the halal market.

