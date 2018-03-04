Taiwan’s Agriculture Minister Promotes Agricultural Goods in Malaysia

A delegation led by Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien from
Taiwan on March 2 visited several retailers in Kuala Lumpur that have
been selling Taiwan-produced agricultural products, to gain a deeper
understanding of the local consumer demand and actual sales volume.
Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (left) and Mitagri Co. Chairman Chen Yu-jan both holding an atemoya pose for photos during a visit to a local supermarket as part of a business trip to Malaysia on Friday. Lin and Chen were in Kuala Lumpur to promote Taiwan-produced atemoyas as well as to gain a deeper understanding of the sales facts of imported fruits from Taiwan in Malaysia. (Photo: Business Wire)
During the first leg of the two-day trip, Lin and his delegation have
paid several visits to local supermarkets such as Aeon at Mid Valley
Megamall to find out the sales situation of Taiwan’s agricultural
products.
Lin said the total value of trade between Taiwan and Malaysia in
agricultural products in 2017 has reached US$205 million, a 5.44 percent
increase from 2016, adding that Taiwan's exports to Malaysia also sees
an 8.87% jump compared to the previous year and the export products
mainly were processed grain foods, pastry, fish, shellfish.
Lin noted that Malaysia is an indispensable trading partner to Taiwan.
In order to promote the New Southbound Policy, launched by the
government of Taiwan in 2016 that focuses on strengthening ties with
neighbors in South and Southeast Asia, the Council has assisted to set
up the Taiwan's Mitagri Co. later in the year.
Besides the existing exports goods, as the end of January, the Taiwan's
Mitagri Co. has exported 22 metric tons of the atemoya to Malaysia,
according to the data compiled by the Council.
The exports of the atemoya (so called pineapple sugar apple) to Malaysia
in 2018 is expected to reach 40 metric tons, adjusting the current
trading situation that is overly concentrated in Chinese market.
Meanwhile, an agricultural research and extension in Taitung, eastern
Taiwan, supervised by the Council has developed new shipping methods
especially in food preservation and storage to ensure the quality of
exported products.
Minister Lin addressed that how to expand its market share in Halal
market has become a vital issue as the Muslim population has stood over
1.62 billion worldwide.
The Council said it is planning to organize delegations to participate
in several halal events such as the 2018 Malaysia International Halal
Showcase, which will run between Apr. 4 and Apr. 7 as well as the 2019
Fi Asia held in Thailand from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, hoping to help seize
more business opportunities in the halal market.
