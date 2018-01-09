Take the HIV Treatment As Prevention Quiz! (Even If You’ve Taken It Already)

To encourage people living with HIV to stay committed to their HIV care
regimens, Illinois
HIV Care Connect has developed educational Treatment
as Prevention web and video content and the Treatment
As Prevention Quiz. Review this content, then take the quiz! If
you’ve taken the quiz already, see if you can improve your score.
Take the Illinois HIV Care Connect Treatment As Prevention Quiz (Graphic: Business Wire)
The quiz gauges your understanding of how HIV treatment benefits your
health and how HIV care prevents you from transmitting HIV to others.
HIV-positive individuals who regularly take their anti-HIV medications
and achieve viral
suppression, or a low level of HIV in the blood, have virtually zero
chance of transmitting HIV to others, according to the results of two
recent medical studies – HPTN
052 and the PARTNER
study. Similarly, pregnant or breast-feeding women who achieve viral
suppression have virtually no chance of passing HIV onto their babies.
The new web and video content covers topics such as the latest HIV
research, how HIV treatment can prevent HIV-positive pregnant women from
transmitting HIV to their babies, and how PrEP can assist HIV-negative
individuals with HIV-positive partners from acquiring HIV. All the
content, including a video and a link to the quiz, can be found at hivcareconnect.com/hiv-treatment-as-prevention.
Illinois HIV Care Connect is communicating messages about treatment as
prevention using text, graphics and videos on the Illinois HIV Care
Connect website (hivcareconnect.com)
and on its Twitter,
Facebook,
YouTube,
Google+,
Pinterest,
and Instagram
social media platforms.
Funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health and managed by the
Illinois Public Health Association, Illinois HIV Care Connect is a
statewide network providing medical case management, health care, and
support services to people living with HIV. Seven
lead agencies coordinate the services provided to eight Illinois regions
through the program. About 45,000 Illinois residents are estimated to be
HIV-positive. Serving people living with HIV in all of Illinois’ 102
counties, Illinois HIV Care Connect lead agency offices are located in
Rockford, Peoria, Springfield, Belleville, Murphysboro, Champaign and
Chicago.
