Tamr Included in Gartner’s Market Guide for Data Preparation

Tamr,
Inc., the leader in enterprise data unification, has again been
included as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market
Guide for Data Preparation*. The Market Guide states “data
preparation — the most time-consuming task in analytics and BI — is
evolving from a self-service activity to an enterprise imperative.” It
goes on to note that “the market for data preparation is currently
estimated to be around $780 million in software revenue and will
continue to grow and experience a healthy 18.5% CAGR (from 2016 through
2021), reaching an estimated value of $1.50 billion by 2021.”
Consequently, when combined with Tamr’s other addressable market
segments, including data integration, master data management, and data
quality, the company is pursuing a growing opportunity in excess of $5
billion.
As a growing number of industries face digital disruption, companies are
seeking to turn their data into a source of competitive advantage
through analytics. However, large enterprises in particular are unable
to unlock transformative insights from their data because it is trapped
in silos scattered across business units, regions, and departments.
Traditional IT-centric approaches to data integration have struggled to
keep pace with the growing volumes, velocity, and variety of data that
are now the norm for most large businesses, creating a pressing need for
new approaches. Gartner notes that “organizations report that they spend
more than 60 percent of their time in data preparation, leaving little
time for actual analysis,” and further projects that “by 2020, data
preparation tools will be used in more than 50 percent of new data
integration efforts for analytics.”
In the 2017 version of the Market Guide for Data Preparation, Gartner
listed Data Unification and Consolidation as one of four capabilities of
Agile Enterprise Information Management. The authors note that "the
market for data preparation has now evolved from tools supporting only
self-service use cases into platforms that enable data and analytics
teams to build agile and searchable datasets at an enterprise scale for
distributed content authors." The report goes on to say that “by 2019,
data and analytics organizations that provide agile, curated internal
and external datasets for a range of content authors will realize twice
the business benefits as those that do not.”
The report indicates a number of trends that will continue to drive
adoption of data preparation tools. Among them are the evolution from
self-service data preparation to enterprise data preparation as well as
the importance of machine learning capabilities to automate and
operationalize integration processes. These ideas that have been central
to Tamr’s product strategy since the firm’s inception and are covered by
the company’s issued patent titled Method
& System for Large Scale Data Curation.
“Large enterprises are increasingly realizing that they must rapidly
innovate their data supply chains to make their digital transformation
initiatives successful,” said Toffer Winslow, Growth & Marketing Lead
for Tamr. “Machine learning-powered data unification is upending
traditional rules-based approaches to data integration and making a
large class of previously intractable problems finally solvable. To us,
Gartner’s inclusion of Data Unification and Consolidation as part of
agile enterprise information management and machine learning as a key
part of the data curation process is confirmation of what we hear from
our customers every day.”
About Tamr
Tamr is the enterprise-scale data unification
company trusted by industry leaders like GE, Toyota, Thomson Reuters,
and GSK. The company’s patented software platform uses machine learning
supplemented by human expertise to unify and prepare data across myriad
silos to deliver previously unavailable business-changing insights. With
a co-founding team led by Andy Palmer (founding CEO of Vertica) and Mike
Stonebraker (Turing Award winner) and backed by investors including NEA,
Google Ventures, and GE Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get
value from their data.
