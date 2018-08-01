Tank Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America: Market Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Tank
Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America - Size, Shares, Segmentation,
Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook Underlying the Manufacture of
Tank Truck/Bodies - 2017-2022 Analysis & Outlook" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report discusses bulk feed truck/bodies and liquid tank
truck/bodies, which are further sub-divided into aviation refuelers, LPG
bobtails, petroleum/refined fuel tankers, water tankers and sewer
jetters.
The value of tank truck/body fabrication in North America is estimated
at $382 million for 2017. The ten leading manufacturers fabricated close
to 45% of total units in 2017, with the two leading players accounting
for 6% each in units manufactured.
Market dynamics driving demand in each buyer segment are different,
which in turn impact demand for tanker bodies in that product category.
The energy and construction sectors are the primary determinants of
demand for liquid tanker bodies. Over 40 percent of tank truck bodies
are coded units used for fuel transport in the oil and gas industry.
Other important customer segments include the chemical, construction and
agricultural industries, municipal agencies, and contractors who service
the septic waste industry.
The reduction in fracking activities and the steep decline in oil prices
since mid-2014 led to significant consolidation and realignment for
manufacturers in the coded tank body segment. However, the oil and gas
industry is experiencing moderate recovery since end-2016 after a
two-year downturn. Growth rate for the bulk feed segment is projected to
be higher than the average growth rate for the total tank body segment.
Included with this report is an Excel file with ten worksheets
containing data from the report's tables.
Key Topics Covered
1 Scope
2 Product Types
3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017
4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars
5 Market Shares: By Body Type
6 Market Analysis
7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors
8 Outlook 2018-2022
9 Production by Region
10 Key Manufacturer Data
11 Manufacturer Profiles (60 Companies Profiled)
