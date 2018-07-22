Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tariffs removal not needed for E.U., U.S. talks: European Council representative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The United States' removal of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports is not a necessary precondition for trade talks between the United States and the European Union to begin, the European Council representative to the G20 Hubert Fuchs said on Sunday.

That ran against French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire's comments on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Buenos Aires on Saturday that the United States must drop the tariffs before talks can start.

"We are representing 28 member states of the European Union, not only Germany and France. We shouldn't have any preconditions for the talks," Fuchs, also Austria's state secretary for finance, said in an interview. "It's not a precondition because preconditions are never good, but it would be a great wish."

(Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:33pG20 calls for greater dialogue on trade tensions
RE
10:28pNOC NATIONAL OIL : UK says NOC is sole legal Libyan oil and gas entity
PU
10:00pIn Letter to Trump, Mexico's President-Elect Seeks 'Common Path' -- Update
DJ
09:15pEU's Moscovici says trade differences persist after G20 talks
RE
09:15pTARIFFS REMOVAL NOT NEEDED FOR E.U., U.S. TALKS : European Council representative
RE
09:15pGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : U.S. GDP, Policy Statements From Turkey and the ECB
DJ
09:04pIn Letter to Trump, Mexico's President-Elect Seeks 'Common Path'
DJ
08:26pPresident Holds Sway on Any New Russia Sanctions -- Update
DJ
07:13pMexico, Canada optimistic about NAFTA despite G20 trade tensions
RE
02:15pTrade Fight Poses Big Risks for Smaller Countries
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANTDR UK10.375 : SANTDR UK10 375 : 'WOMEN WILL NEVER ACHIEVE EQUALITY UNLESS MEN BUY INTO IT TOO'
2ALPHABET : THE NEXT TEST FOR MARKETS: Tech Earnings
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Illness ends career of Sergio Marchionne, the CEO who liked to fix things
4UNITED UTILITIES : UNITED UTILITIES : PLUG THE LEAKS BEFORE REWARDING YOUR CITY INVESTORS, SAY EXPERTS
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler's Marchionne being treated in Zurich's University Hospital

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.