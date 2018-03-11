Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tariffs should be part of U.S. trade policy, Trump foe Warren says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2018 | 04:40pm CET
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) questions Alex Azar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has traded barbs with President Donald Trump, said on Sunday she's "not afraid of tariffs," but stopped short of endorsing his decision to launch steep tariffs on steel and aluminium.

In several television interviews, Warren, who has been touted as a potential 2020 presidential candidate, said she saw a role for tariffs as part of U.S. trade policy.

"I am not afraid of tariffs," she said on NBC's "Meet the Press" programme. "We need a comprehensive rethinking of our trade policy."

Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, said she was glad Trump agreed to exempt Canada and Mexico from the tariffs, but urged policymakers to think beyond a handful of particular industries when it comes to overhauling trade policy.

"I think that our trade deals have been negotiated for a very, very long time now to benefit large, multinational corporations, not to benefit the American worker," she said.

Trump's tariffs, which he announced last Thursday, were met with swift opposition from many of the president's fellow Republicans who say they will harm the economy. But Democrats have struck a more measured tone, as many members of the party's progressive wing have long been critical of free trade agreements they believe harm U.S. workers.

Warren's comments came one day after Trump again derided her as "Pocahontas" at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, referring to her having claimed Cherokee and Delaware Indian heritage.

Warren batted away speculation that she planned to run for president in 2020. She is already running for re-election to the Senate in 2018. "I am not running for president of the United States," she said on NBC.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Pete Schroeder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40pGermany, China warn Trump tariff moves threaten global trade
RE
09:30pGermany, China warn Trump tariff moves threaten global trade
RE
09:15pGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Global Growth Forecasts, U.S. Retail Sales and Housing Starts
DJ
09:06pItalian Election Dims Hopes of Eurozone Reform
DJ
09:02pCanada's steel town still nervous despite tariff reprieve
RE
08:05pTrump Decision to Meet Kim Wasn't Impulsive, Aides Say
DJ
06:33pInsurers Game Medicare System to Boost Federal -2-
DJ
06:33pInsurers Game Medicare System to Boost Federal Bonus Payments
DJ
06:23pCash is far from dead and use is rising - BIS
RE
06:19pKeep calm and carry on with policy normalisation, BIS tells central banks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : France to commit 700 million euros to International Solar Alliance
2INNOGY SE : RWE, E.ON reshape German power sector in Innogy asset swap deal
3VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Councilman proposes changes to garbage services
4AIR LIQUIDE : France signs deals worth $16 billion in India; to deepen defense, security ties
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : to pay staff 2 billion euros in bonuses for 2017

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.