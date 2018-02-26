Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Taruga Gold : Suspension from Official Quotation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2018 | 12:42am CET

MARKET RELEASE

26 February 2018

Taruga Gold Limited

SUSPENSION FROM OFFICIAL QUOTATION

The securities of Taruga Gold Limited (the "Company") will be suspended from official quotation immediately, at the request of the Company pursuant to listing rule 17.2, pending the release of an announcement regarding options to acquire copper-cobalt projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Security Code:

TARBen Secrett

Senior Adviser, ASX Listings Compliance (Perth)

ASX Compliance Pty Limited

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace

ABN 26 087 780 489

www.asx.com.auCustomer service 13 12 79

Perth WA 6000

ASX RELEASE

26 February 2018

Ms Hayley Pratt

Adviser, ASX Listings Compliance (Perth) ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St George's Tce PERTH WA 6000

Dear Ms Pratt

REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Taruga Gold Limited (ASX: TAR) (Company) requests a voluntary suspension in the trading of its securities, effective immediately.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Company provides the following information in relation to this request:

  • 1. A trading halt in the trading of the Company's securities was granted on Thursday 22 February 2018, release of an announcement by the Company regarding exclusive options to acquire Copper-Cobalt projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo;

  • 2. The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remains in place until the earlier of the release of the announcement or the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 28 February 2018;

  • 3. The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted; and

  • 4. The Company is not aware of any further information necessary to inform the market of the voluntary suspension.

Daniel Smith

Company Secretary

Taruga Gold Limited +61 (8) 9486 4036

Taruga Gold Limited published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 23:41:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02/25GFH FINANCIAL BSC : appoints Jassim Al Seddiqi as chairman
AQ
02/25S&P GLOBAL : Mena sovereign borrowing to decline by 6% to $181bn
AQ
02/25MANCHESTER UNITED : Chelsea lose momentum and match after José Mourinho’s changes
AQ
02/25HONDA MOTOR : McLaren’s Zak Brown expects marked improvement with Renault engine
AQ
02/25GENERAC : The Wisconsin State Journal SOS column
AQ
02/25QATAR INSURANCE SAQ : QIC gets nod to raise capital to support expansion plan
AQ
02/25QNCC to enhance production capacity in H2, 2018
AQ
02/25QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Qumulus Skill for Alexa goes live in Alexa Skills Store
PU
02/25GUDOU : High Concentration of Shareholding
PU
02/25POZ MINERALS : Secondary Trading Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba turns heads as it joins Games sponsorship waltz
2HOWARD HUGHES CORP : HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATIO : ® Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
3MEDICINOVA, INC. : MediciNova to Present at the Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston
4Samsung’s Newest ISOCELL Image Sensor Enables Mobile Devices to ‘Slow Down’ Time
5DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : DOLLAR GENERAL : Crooks tie up Queens dollar store employees, take off with $1,00..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.