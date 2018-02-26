Taruga Gold : Suspension from Official Quotation

MARKET RELEASE

26 February 2018

Taruga Gold Limited

SUSPENSION FROM OFFICIAL QUOTATION

The securities of Taruga Gold Limited (the "Company") will be suspended from official quotation immediately, at the request of the Company pursuant to listing rule 17.2, pending the release of an announcement regarding options to acquire copper-cobalt projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

ASX RELEASE

26 February 2018

REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Taruga Gold Limited (ASX: TAR) (Company) requests a voluntary suspension in the trading of its securities, effective immediately.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Company provides the following information in relation to this request:

1. A trading halt in the trading of the Company's securities was granted on Thursday 22 February 2018, release of an announcement by the Company regarding exclusive options to acquire Copper-Cobalt projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo;

2. The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remains in place until the earlier of the release of the announcement or the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 28 February 2018;

3. The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted; and

4. The Company is not aware of any further information necessary to inform the market of the voluntary suspension.

Daniel Smith

Company Secretary

Daniel Smith
Company Secretary