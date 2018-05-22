Tasly Pharmaceutical : Diplomats Visit Tasly Deepure Biotea Valley

2018-05-22

A delegation of nearly 50 senior foreign diplomats representing 19 nations in China, including ambassadors, envoys and consuls generals, together with their families, arrived at Tasly Deepure Biotea Valley on the morning of May 18, visiting landscapes featuring tea culture, Deepure Technical Research Center, and the digitalized extraction facilities. Chairman of the Director Board of Tasly Holding Group,

The guests gave sincere compliments on Deepure's breakthroughs and innovations in tea making, and showed strong interest in the promotion and cooperation with regard to Deepure products on international markets. Deepure, which has been developed through technological innovation and standard integration and subject to the stringent quality criteria of Tasly as a pharmaceutical maker, is intended to offer consumers worldwide tea products of health, safety and convenience. Deepure is just to the liking of the world!