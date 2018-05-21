Teams from Riverside and Costa Mesa High Schools Take Top Spots at Metropolitan Water District’s 2018 Solar Cup™

Metropolitan Water District’s 16th annual Solar Cup™
concluded today with boats built and raced by students from Riverside
Poly and Costa Mesa high schools claiming the top awards at the
competition, the largest student-based solar-powered boat race in the
nation.
The schools were among 38 teams competing from Metropolitan’s
six-county, 5,200 square-mile service area, which includes Los Angeles,
Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. Solar
Cup is a year-long program in which students build, equip and race
16-foot, single-seat boats powered only by the sun.
The Solar Cup program allows students to apply their skills in math,
physics, engineering and communications, while learning about Southern
California’s water resources, resource management, conservation and
alternative energy development.
Riverside Poly High School, in Riverside, won first place in the
veteran’s division, followed by Cypress’s Oxford Academy and Long
Beach’s McBride High School in second and third place overall. Costa
Mesa High School took the top prize in the rookie division at the
three-day competition at Metropolitan’s Lake Skinner in the Temecula
Valley of southwestern Riverside County.
“This weekend is the culmination of seven months of hard work for these
students. Over that time, they’ve learned about engineering and
mechanics, about water resources and conservation, about teamwork,” said
Michael Camacho, who represents the Inland Empire Utilities Agency on
Metropolitan’s Board of Directors. “And this weekend they’ve learned how
to work under pressure, cope with challenges and celebrate victories.
All of these lessons will be immensely valuable in school and in life.
We congratulate all of them.”
On Friday, teams completed a qualifying event to ensure boats met rules
and were safe and seaworthy. Saturday, the teams attached
solar-collection panels to the boats for two, 90-minute, 1.6-kilometer
endurance races.
Today, the solar-collection panels were removed and boats used solar
energy stored in batteries to speed down a 200-meter stretch.
The 2018 Solar Cup program began last fall when Metropolitan’s member
agencies announced their school sponsorships. Teams are sponsored by
their local water agencies and other organizations to equip the crafts
with solar panels, batteries, steering and related systems.
Metropolitan provided teams with identical kits of marine-grade plywood
to build the hull and an advisory team from Occidental College provided
technical support for the boats’ engineering and mechanics. While all
teams must build a new boat and equip it, returning teams were allowed
to use equipment from previous boats.
“I am so proud of all of these kids and I hope they are proud of
themselves. Some teams had faster boats than others, but all of them
took on a very difficult challenge and learned a lot of valuable
skills,” said Solar Cup coordinator Julie Kalbacher, a state-certified
teacher with Metropolitan’s education programs. “And even though they
are out there competing, they all really help each other out and cheer
each other on.”
Following are the trophies and awards presented today. Complete Solar
Cup scores will be posted on Metropolitan’s website, mwdh2o.com.
Veteran Teams (33 teams), Cities, sponsoring
member/local agency:
First Place – Riverside Poly High School, Riverside, Western
Municipal Water District and Riverside Public Utilities
Second Place – Oxford Academy, Cypress, Municipal Water District
of Orange County and Golden State Water
Third Place – McBride High School, Long Beach, Long Beach Water
Department
Hottest-Looking Boat – Calabasas High School, Calabasas, Las
Virgines Municipal Water District
Rookie Division (5 teams)—Teams and sponsoring
member/local agency:
First Place – Costa Mesa High School, Costa Mesa, Municipal Water
District of Orange County and Mesa Water
Hottest-Looking Boat – Upland High School, Upland, Inland Empire
Utilities Agency and City of Upland
Bart Bezyack Memorial Spirit of Solar Cup
Trophy Sportsmanship Award:
Del Lago Academy in Escondido (San Diego County Water Authority) for
providing other teams with parts and equipment even though they didn’t
qualify
Teamwork Award:
Compton High School in Compton (City of Compton) for helping other teams
with equipment and advice
