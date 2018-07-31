Teamsters, Citing CVS Abuses, Demand Return Of Face-To-Face Negotiations

CHICAGO, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 727 has demanded a return to face-to-face negotiations with CVS (NYSE: CVS) following nearly two years of company negotiators stalling and refusing to bargain in good faith during federal mediation.

Following six months of negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, Local 727 and CVS began federal mediation on Sept. 22, 2016. Despite the union's willingness to bargaining in good faith, CVS has repeatedly delayed progress by ignoring requests for meeting dates, refusing to make any movement from the company's 2016 proposals or explain what movement it can make, and declining to provide Local 727 with a last, best and final offer.

Stooping to a new low, CVS recently refused Local 727's requests in the last two mediation sessions to merely meet face-to-face to discuss both Parties' positions. As such, it has been more than four months since company representatives have even spoken directly to their employees on the bargaining committee during mediation.

"Pharmacists have been working without a contract and without raises for more than two years because CVS has continued to employ delay tactics," said John Coli, Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "It appears that CVS has been using the mediator as a shield to avoid hearing from their employees and having to respond. The union will not allow this blatant abuse of the mediation process to continue. Things are going to change."

In every negotiation prior to this, Local 727 and CVS have been able to reach tentative agreements quickly and efficiently. Now, however, the company has hired a new lead negotiator who has stalled negotiations by refusing to move off of a proposal to essentially convert bargaining unit positions into non-union positions.

"The union has made it clear to CVS that cutting bargaining unit positions is a non-starter for our members and securing bargaining unit work is a top priority for this group," said Coli. "If the company continues to fixate on this unrealistic demand, and ignores requests to meet with the Union bargaining committee, they're going to have a major problem on their hands. Pharmacists are tired of CVS's games—they will not sit idly by while the company refuses to treat them with respect and reach a fair deal."

Teamsters Local 727 has demanded negotiation dates from the company. CVS has not yet responded.

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area.

