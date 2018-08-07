Tech CU CEO Todd Harris and Board Chairman Mical Atz Brenzel Named Credit Union Rock Stars by Credit Union Magazine

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced today that CEO Todd Harris, and Chairman of the Board Mical Atz Brenzel, were named Credit Union Rock Stars by Credit Union Magazine. The award recognizes innovative and unique credit union professionals and volunteers who excel in their areas of expertise — distinguishing themselves through their dedication, ingenuity, performance, excellence, and contributions to their organization and the industry. The Rock Star list honors approximately 50 top credit union professionals and volunteers from around the country each year.



Harris earned Rock Star status through multiple strategic business decisions — helping Tech CU to grow rapidly in the past year and half. In 2017, total assets grew 13% from $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion; net loans reached $1.8 billion, up 17% from the prior year; and earnings jumped 46% to $28 million. Tech CU recorded some of the best financial performance ratios in its history — soaring to the top of its peer group by many financial measures.

“I am truly honored to receive this award. However, no one achieves success alone. This award is not just recognition of me, but is a testament to our team’s hard work and strategic decisions made over the past several years,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “I look forward to continuing to lead the charge in determining the most effective path for Tech CU.”

Brenzel earned Rock Star status through her years of service. She is Tech CU’s longest-serving board chairman -- serving in this role since 2006 -- and has been a member of the board for almost 30 years. During this time, she has helped provide guidance through three CEO transitions, two mergers with smaller credit unions, and tremendous organizational growth across many dimensions. After a long career in corporate treasury and finance, she now avidly gives back to the community — volunteering with the San Francisco Symphony and Peninsula Volunteers, Inc., among other nonprofits.

“I want to congratulate Mical. Her wisdom and sound advice over the years have served Tech CU well. She truly deserves this honor and recognition,” said Harris.

Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) is a $2.5 billion credit union, making it one of the 20 largest credit unions in California. It serves more than 100,000 members throughout the San Francisco Bay Area — including employees of such companies as Tesla, eBay, Applied Materials, Nvidia and Facebook. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, instead of maximizing profits to pay company stockholders, we invest our resources to deliver lower rates, outstanding service and member benefits. Founded in 1960 by the innovative employees of Fairchild Semiconductor, today we continue to be an industry leader, providing convenient and easy-to-use financial products for all stages of our members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. In 2018, Tech CU was named the best performing credit union in CA, and third top-performing credit union in the U.S. among 538 credit unions by S&P Global Market Intelligence. To learn more, please visit: www.techcu.com.

