Tech Cos up as Traders See FAANG Volatility as Temporary -- Tech Roundup

08/07/2018 | 11:00pm CEST

Shares of tech companies rose as traders bet that volatility in some of the biggest tech companies was a passing phenomenon. Facebook shares ticked down but remained significantly higher than the levels in the immediate aftermath of its reported shortfall in quarterly growth. Italy's largest bank, UniCredit, stopped advertising on Facebook Inc. in March, due to allegedly unethical behavior by the social-media giant, said an executive, responding to questions as to whether the bank would share information with the social network. Shares of Snap rose after the social network posted earnings ahead of Wall Street estimates. Tesla shares surged after Elon Musk tweeted that he would take the electric-car maker private for $420-a-share, more than 23% above its Monday close. Shares of Tesla were subsequently halted for news, although it was unclear whether Mr. Musk was disclosing a financial plan or simply making a flip joke.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

