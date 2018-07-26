Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Down After Facebook Earnings Report -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

Shares of tech companies fell sharply after a record-breaking rout for social network Facebook. Facebook's shares fell by roughly one-fifth after it reported slower-than-anticipated user growth and warned that changes in its business model would significantly slow user growth. The selloff lopped tens of billions of dollars off the company's market capitalization, enough to singlehandedly drag the broad market into the red. Facebook is one of the widely followed FAANG stocks, a richly valued group of large cap tech stocks that also includes Amazon.com, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. Amazon.com shares rose after the bell in the wake of strong earnings from the online retailer. Chip designer Qualcomm said it would abandon the takeover of NXP Semiconductors after a long delay in Chinese regulatory review. Shares of Qualcomm rallied, but NXP was weaker, despite the likelihood of a cash windfall related to the broken deal.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:57pCITT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL TRADE TRIBUNAL : Dry wheat pasta
PU
10:55pU.S. puts auto tariffs on hold pending outcome of EU talks - Ross
RE
10:52pVILLAGE OF CARY IL : Upcoming Tree Trimming by ComEd
PU
10:52pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Tribunal Finds Injury—Dry Wheat Pasta from Turkey
PU
10:48pIntel's data center business misses estimates, shares fall
RE
10:47pSOY GROWERS : Aid Appreciated as First Step Towards Larger Trade Strategy
PU
10:47pAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : Soy Growers Thank President Trump for Highlighting Soybeans in Talks with EU
PU
10:44pUtilities up as Facebook Selloff Triggers Defensive Rotation -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:43pTreasurys Fall on ECB Decision, Lower Trade Tensions
DJ
10:42pTelecoms up After Strong Earnings -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON EARNINGS : What to Watch
4NESTLÉ : Nestle counts on better second half to keep Third Point at bay
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Profit Rises on Budweiser, Stella Artois Growth

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.