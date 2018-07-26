Tech Down After Facebook Earnings Report -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies fell sharply after a record-breaking rout for social network Facebook. Facebook's shares fell by roughly one-fifth after it reported slower-than-anticipated user growth and warned that changes in its business model would significantly slow user growth. The selloff lopped tens of billions of dollars off the company's market capitalization, enough to singlehandedly drag the broad market into the red. Facebook is one of the widely followed FAANG stocks, a richly valued group of large cap tech stocks that also includes Amazon.com, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. Amazon.com shares rose after the bell in the wake of strong earnings from the online retailer. Chip designer Qualcomm said it would abandon the takeover of NXP Semiconductors after a long delay in Chinese regulatory review. Shares of Qualcomm rallied, but NXP was weaker, despite the likelihood of a cash windfall related to the broken deal.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]