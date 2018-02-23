Tech Stocks' Research Reports Released on CoreLogic, MSCI, Cognex, and FLIR Systems

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on CLGX, MSCI, CGNX, and FLIR which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Thursday, the NASDAQ Composite ended the day at 7,210.09, down 0.11%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.66% higher, to finish at 24,962.48; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,703.96, marginally gaining 0.10%. US markets saw six out of nine sectors finishing the day in green and three in red. WallStEquities.com has initiated research reports on the following Technology stocks: CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE: CLGX), MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX), and FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

CoreLogic

Irvine, California headquartered CoreLogic Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 0.11% higher at $45.27 with a total trading volume of 303,425 shares. The stock has gained 15.43% in the previous twelve months. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 1.93%. Moreover, shares of CoreLogic, which provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and Asia/Pacific, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.73.

MSCI

Shares in New York headquartered MSCI Inc. rose 0.06%, ending yesterday's session at $142.87 with a total trading volume of 375,204 shares. The stock has gained 12.33% in the previous three months and 50.47% over the past twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.02% and 20.79%, respectively. Moreover, shares of MSCI, which together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes worldwide, have an RSI of 55.83.

Cognex

On Thursday, Natick, Massachusetts headquartered Cognex Corp.'s stock saw a decline of 4.30%, to close the day at $54.52. A total volume of 3.79 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 2.24 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 41.41% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 12.93%. Additionally, shares of Cognex, which provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide, have an RSI of 36.38.

FLIR Systems

Shares in Wilsonville, Oregon headquartered FLIR Systems Inc. ended the day 0.93% lower at $47.86. A total volume of 1.14 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 987.87 thousand shares. The stock has gained 30.48% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 13.50%. Furthermore, shares of FLIR Systems, which develops, designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 42.62.

On February 15th, 2018, research firm Needham reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $50 a share to $56 a share. Get the free research report on FLIR at:

