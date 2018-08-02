Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech, industrials lead futures lower on renewed tariff fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 01:28pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York

(Reuters) - Technology and industrial companies pushed U.S. stock index futures lower on Thursday, as fears of a trade spat between the United States and China failed to let up after President Donald Trump proposed 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Trump directed the increase from a previously proposed 10 percent duty because China has refused to meet U.S. demands and has imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

Beijing responded to the new threat saying it was ready to escalate the trade war.

As has been the case through the trade spat, shares of trade-sensitive companies were the first to be hit. All 25 of the 30 companies on the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average that were trading premarket were lower.

Caterpillar and Boeing both dropped more than 1 percent premarket. Chipmakers, whose major clients include Chinese companies, also declined, with Micron, Nvidia, AMD and Intel down between 0.9 percent and 1.8 percent.

The so-called FAANG group of stocks — Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet — dropped between 0.7 percent and 1 percent.

"The trade tensions are making investors risk-averse today while they digest the Fed's interest rate decision," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets said in a note.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but characterized the economy as strong, keeping the central bank on track to increase borrowing costs in September.

At 6:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 173 points, or 0.68 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 17.75 points, or 0.63 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 54.25 points, or 0.75 percent.

Among the few bright spots in early premarket trading was Tesla. The electric car maker's stock jumped 8.2 percent after the company said it would produce its new Model 3 sedans at a profit, buoying hopes it will stanch its financial losses in the second half of the year.

Square fell 2.2 percent after the payment processor issued weaker-than-expected forecast for the third quarter.

Economic data on tap includes the Labor Department jobless claims report at 8:30 a.m. ET that will likely show initial claims rose to a seasonally adjusted 220,000 last week, from 217,000 the week earlier.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department report at 10 a.m. ET is likely to show that factory goods orders rose 0.7 percent in June, compared with a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 0.82% 18.48 Delayed Quote.78.31%
ALPHABET 0.47% 1232.99 Delayed Quote.17.05%
AMAZON.COM 1.11% 1797.17 Delayed Quote.53.67%
APPLE 5.89% 201.5 Delayed Quote.19.07%
CATERPILLAR -3.66% 138.54 Delayed Quote.-8.74%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.32% 25333.82 Delayed Quote.2.49%
FACEBOOK -0.54% 171.65 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.48% 48.81 Delayed Quote.5.74%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY -0.95% 52.29 Delayed Quote.27.16%
NASDAQ 100 0.57% 7272.8874 Delayed Quote.13.06%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.46% 7707.2862 Delayed Quote.11.13%
NETFLIX 0.28% 338.38 Delayed Quote.76.28%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.66% 246.47 Delayed Quote.27.37%
S&P 500 -0.10% 2813.38 Real-time Quote.5.34%
SQUARE INC 3.42% 66.86 Delayed Quote.92.85%
TESLA 0.91% 300.84 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pChina urges U.S. to 'calm down' in trade dispute, says its tactics will not work
RE
01:40pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Exchange Rate of Foreign Currency Relating To Imported and Export Goods Notified
PU
01:39pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:39pChina urges U.S. to 'calm down' in trade dispute, says its tactics will not work
RE
01:36pQualcomm expects $1 billion from chips for watches, speakers
RE
01:35pChina Says U.S. Trade Pressure Won't Work
DJ
01:32pAUEX VENTURES : Investable Bitcoin Offering Now Available to Goldmoney Clients
AQ
01:31pSpain taxi drivers end Uber strike after licence limits agreed
RE
01:30pFutures drop as trade dispute, weaker oil bite
RE
01:28pTech, industrials lead futures lower on renewed tariff fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : second-quarter profit tops estimates as customer base expands
3COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer 2018
4VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen Is Dogged by Emissions Scandal -- WSJ
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : 2Q Net Profit Up 9.3%, Beating Expectations

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.