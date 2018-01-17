Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech, industrials lift Wall St.; financials recover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 07:08pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Wall Street's main indexes were higher on Wednesday, led by technology and industrial stocks as well as a recovery in the financial sector.

Bank stocks were trading lower for much of the session following underwhelming results from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America.

Goldman Sachs was down 2.28 percent after posting its first quarterly loss in six years on tax-related charges and a sharp drop in trading revenue.

BofA fell 0.64 percent after the second-biggest U.S. lender reported profit that nearly halved as it booked a $2.9 billion charge due to the new federal tax law.

"You saw a lot of earnings estimates increase coming into earnings season, certainly after tax cuts. So one has to wonder if a lot of that optimism has been baked in," said Marcelle Daher, co-head of North American asset allocation at John Hancock Financial Services in Boston.

"As you continue to see muted trading, and particularly a flattening of yield curve that tends to depress net interest margin, the bank stocks could be reacting to that."

At 12:28 p.m. ET (1728 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 212.76 points, or 0.82 percent, at 26,005.62. The index hit the 26,000 milestone for the first time on Tuesday, its fastest 1000-point rise.

The S&P 500 was up 16.75 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,793.17 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 42.32 points, or 0.59 percent, at 7,266.00.

Wall Street has rallied strongly in the new year, with the S&P 500 gaining 4.15 percent so far and posting only two sessions of losses, partly on hopes of a robust earnings season.

More than three-quarters of the 36 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have topped earnings estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boeing jumped 3.7 percent after the company announced a joint venture with car seating leader Adient to make aircraft seats.

IBM rose 2.5 percent after Barclays analysts double upgraded the stock to "overweight" and hiked its price target by $59 to $192.

IBM, along with Microsoft's 1.75 percent gain, lifted the S&P technology index by 0.88 percent.

Apple's 0.25 percent fall was a drag on the sector after Longbow Research downgraded its stock to "neutral", citing a "good, not great iPhone cycle".

Ford slipped 7.10 percent after the automaker reported full-year profit below estimates and provided a downbeat forecast.

General Electric slipped more than 4 percent, extending losses from Tuesday when it announced more than $11 billion in charges.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,822 to 1,006. On the Nasdaq, 1,730 issues rose and 1,151 fell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Sruthi Shankar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24p UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH : Cows Exude Lots of Methane, but Taxing Beef Won’t Cut Emissions
07:19p DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS CLIMATE ACTION AND E : Speech at SEAI Public Sector Energy Efficiency Conference
07:19p CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH VA : No Delays Expected for Curbside Collections
07:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
07:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
07:15p Continuing Its Growth, VLP Law Group Welcomes Partner Debra B. Vernon to the Firms Corporate Practice Group
07:14p NCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Commodity Classic Offers Wide Range of Unique Anaheim Area Tours
07:11p Fed's Kaplan Sees 3 Rate Rises This Year, but Says More May Be Needed -- Update
07:09p NATURAL RESOURCES CANADA : Advancing Canada’s Approach on Responsible Business Conduct Abroad
07:09p CITY OF FORT WORTH TX : Water and sewer lines to be replaced, streets repaved on five streets in east Fort Worth
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GARMIN : GARMIN : reg; earns two Supplier of the Year awards from Embraer
2INGENICO GROUP : INGENICO : Group reaches an agreement to acquire Paymark, a New Zealand leader in payment pro..
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Bad Bet That Insurers Can't Shake
4ALSTOM : ALSTOM SA: Alstom's orders and sales for the first nine months of 2017/18
5RWE : RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.