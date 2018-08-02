Tech up as Apple Tops $1 Trillion in Market Cap -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose after Apple's ongoing rally created the first company with a market value of more than $1 trillion. Shares of the computer and gadget maker rose as traders continued to digest a second-quarter earnings report that revealed growing demand for premium-priced phones and lucrative "App Store" purchases. Speaker company Sonos shares rose by more than 20% from its initial public offering price of $15 on their stock-market debut. Shares of payment processing provider Square rallied after it reported brisk quarterly earnings growth. Bankrupt movie studio Relativity Media and streaming service Netflix settled a long-running dispute over a lucrative licensing contract, clearing the way for a proposed sale of the Hollywood studio. Shares of meal-ingredient delivery service Blue Apron fell sharply after it disclosed another quarter of customer losses.

