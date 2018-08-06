Tech up as Banking Plan Boosts Facebook -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies Facebook shares recouped some of their recent losses after The Wall Street Journal reported that the social network had asked large U.S. banks to share detailed financial information about their customers, including card transactions and checking-account balances, as part of an effort to offer new services to users. Arista Networks agreed to pay larger network-equipment rival Cisco Systems $400 million as part of a settlement that resolves much of the litigation between the them. Chip maker Intel ticked down after analysts at brokerage Barclays cut their rating on the company, citing issues with a chief executive search and manufacturing.

