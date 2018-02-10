Technavio Announces New Research on the Global Data Center Storage Market

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of an updated report on the global
data center storage market. This new report will provide expert
market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
Technavio’s updated research report on the data center storage market
for 2018-2022 covers a wide range of factors that will prove crucial to
the clients and provide them with actionable insights. This report is a
follow-up to Technavio’s previous research on the data center storage
market and aims at helping businesses align with rapidly changing market
trends and expand their market share in untapped segments.
The upgraded research report on the data center storage market is an
integral part of Technavio’s data
center portfolio. Technavio presents market research reports on
data centers and how acquisitions can help companies manage the huge
data growth not just efficiently but also while keeping costs under
control and staying at the top of their game. Some of the topics covered
include pharmacy benefit, ethernet switch and router, data center
construction, and data center power.
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report on the global data
center storage market observed that the Americas dominated the
market with a share of more than 40% during 2015. The US had the highest
number of data center facilities, which made it a major adopter of data
systems in the Americas. Also, the enterprises in this region preferred
energy-efficient IT infrastructure. Therefore, the region was expected
to witness an increase in mission-critical and high-performance storage
infrastructures such as all-flash storage solutions due to the growing
use of cloud services and big data analytics.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“Storing data in the cloud proved to be an efficient medium for
enterprises around the world. As a large amount of data was generated
through the Internet of things, storing the data on-premise was turning
out to be an expensive affair for most enterprises. Consequently, many
of the enterprises started moving their data to the cloud storage
through service providers. Moreover, there was an increased demand for
cloud storage because of the reduced cost, better scalability, and high
availability of storage. CSPs were involved in the construction of cloud
data centers across the globe due to the increasing adoption of
cloud-based storage.”
Technavio’s report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their
behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations
and providing new predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global data center storage market for the period of
2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one
week of purchase.
