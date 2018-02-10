Technavio Announces New Research on the Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market

Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of an updated report on the global ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180210005052/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available. It will cover a wide range of factors that will prove crucial to the clients and offer actionable insights into the market. The report will assist clients in gaining a higher market share and valuable investigations into multiple segments impacting the growth of the market across the globe.

The upgraded research report on the ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market is an integral part of Technavio’s specialty chemicals portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the specialty chemicals sector, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include formaldehyde, tea polyphenols, triton x-100, and imaging chemicals.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for FREE: View all Technavio’s current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market for 2016-2020 observed that the APAC region dominated the market in 2016. Factors such as rapid industrialization and the development of infrastructure in countries such as India and China, as well as the increasing demand for PET resins from the packaging industry and polyester fibers from the textile industry in India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, were expected to contribute to the growth of the market in APAC.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “One of the key factors that is driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for PET bottles from the packaging industry. Nearly half of the ethylene oxide produced across the globe is used for manufacturing ethylene glycol that is a crucial raw material to produce PET resins and polyester fibers.”

PET bottles are widely used in packaging as they are lightweight, easier to handle, and can be re-sealed easily. Also, PET containers also help to retain the flavor, appearance, and aroma of food. The demand for PET packaging was anticipated to increase due to the proliferation of premium food brands that ensure healthier, safer alternatives for packaging.

Technavio’s report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180210005052/en/