Technavio Announces New Research on the Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of an updated report on the global
ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market. This new report will
provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180210005052/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards
to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will
also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.
It will cover a wide range of factors that will prove crucial to the
clients and offer actionable insights into the market. The report will
assist clients in gaining a higher market share and valuable
investigations into multiple segments impacting the growth of the market
across the globe.
The upgraded research report on the ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol
market is an integral part of Technavio’s specialty
chemicals portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of
market research reports on the specialty chemicals sector, covering
different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered
include formaldehyde, tea polyphenols, triton x-100, and imaging
chemicals.
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report on the global ethylene
oxide and ethylene glycol market for 2016-2020 observed
that the APAC region dominated the market in 2016. Factors such as rapid
industrialization and the development of infrastructure in countries
such as India and China, as well as the increasing demand for PET resins
from the packaging industry and polyester fibers from the textile
industry in India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, were expected to
contribute to the growth of the market in APAC.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“One of the key factors that is driving the growth of the market is the
growing demand for PET bottles from the packaging industry. Nearly half
of the ethylene oxide produced across the globe is used for
manufacturing ethylene glycol that is a crucial raw material to produce
PET resins and polyester fibers.”
PET bottles are widely used in packaging as they are lightweight, easier
to handle, and can be re-sealed easily. Also, PET containers also help
to retain the flavor, appearance, and aroma of food. The demand for PET
packaging was anticipated to increase due to the proliferation of
premium food brands that ensure healthier, safer alternatives for
packaging.
Technavio’s report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their
behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations
and providing new predictions.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market for
the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered
within one week of purchase.
|
|
|
