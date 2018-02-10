Technavio Announces New Research on the Global Fish and Seafood Market

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of an updated report on the global
fish and seafood market. This new report will provide expert
market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180210005054/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fish and seafood market 2018-2022 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards
to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will
also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.
The report will cover a wide range of factors and actionable insights
that will prove crucial to the clients. This report is an enhanced
version of our previous research on the fish and seafood market and will
provide valuable insights regarding the growth of this market across the
globe.
Technavio’s report for the global
fish and seafood market is categorized under the food
sector. The global industry for food and its associated
products includes canned, fresh, and frozen foods, pasta, and cooking
oils. The industry analysis reveals that the global market space for
food and food products is highly competitive.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report on the global fish and seafood market was
divided into four regions: APAC, the Americas, Europe, and MEA. The
report projected that APAC had the highest potential in 2015 with 40% of
the market share in terms of revenue. The rise in population plus a
large number of people who consume fish were the primary factors
contributing to the growth of the market in this region. China, India,
Japan, Thailand, Australia, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Malaysia were the
key contributors in the market.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The increasing demand for processed seafood is one of the major factors
leading to the rise of the fish and seafood market. Processed seafood
available in ready-to-cook packaging proves to be beneficial for
time-strapped consumers. Processed food is healthy, convenient, and
saves a lot of time and effort, which is leading to its increasing
adoption globally.”
Technavio’s report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their
behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations
and providing new predictions.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Trending factors impacting the market
The report on the global
fish and seafood market for the period of 2018-2022 is available
to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
|
|
Big savings with Technavio this February!
Get 20% OFF on all Education
Technology reports. This offer is valid only till
the 28th of this month.
OR
Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor
Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).
|
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180210005054/en/