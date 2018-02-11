Technavio Announces New Research on the Global Robotic Surgery Market

Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of an updated report on the global robotic surgery market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will add to our previous research on the robotic surgery market and aim to help businesses align with the rapidly changing market trends and expand their market share in untapped segments. The report will offer valuable insights into multiple sections impacting the growth of the market.

Technavio’s report for the global robotic surgery market is categorized under the orthopedics and medical devices sector. Some of the key factors driving the orthopedics and medical devices market are the high incidence of osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and obesity, as well as a growing aging population.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global robotic surgery market for 2016-2020 segmented the market into three key regions: APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. The report also highlighted that the presence of top Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies and several small companies made the market fragmented and highly competitive.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “The increased focus of surgeons towards minimally invasive surgeries is considered to be one of the major drivers in the market. Minimally invasive surgeries provide benefits such as reduced recovery time, hospital stay, and postoperative pain, which has resulted in high preference among surgeons and patients. Added benefits such as a better view of the target area and precise movement of instruments are increasing the adoption of robotic-assisted techniques, which will drive the market.”

Technavio’s report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Predictions of the market based on industry lifecycle, market innovation, new M&A and disruption threats

Factors impeding growth in the market

The report on the global robotic surgery market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

