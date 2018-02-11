Technavio Announces New Research on the Global Robotic Surgery Market

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of an updated report on the global
robotic surgery market. This new report will provide expert
market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards
to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will add
to our previous research on the robotic surgery market and aim to help
businesses align with the rapidly changing market trends and expand
their market share in untapped segments. The report will offer valuable
insights into multiple sections impacting the growth of the market.
Technavio’s report for the global robotic surgery market is categorized
under the orthopedics
and medical devices sector. Some of the key factors driving the
orthopedics and medical devices market are the high incidence of
osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and obesity, as well as a growing aging
population.
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report on the global robotic surgery market for
2016-2020 segmented the market into three key regions: APAC, EMEA, and
the Americas. The report also highlighted that the presence of top Tier
1 and Tier 2 companies and several small companies made the market
fragmented and highly competitive.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The increased focus of surgeons towards minimally invasive surgeries is
considered to be one of the major drivers in the market. Minimally
invasive surgeries provide benefits such as reduced recovery time,
hospital stay, and postoperative pain, which has resulted in high
preference among surgeons and patients. Added benefits such as a better
view of the target area and precise movement of instruments are
increasing the adoption of robotic-assisted techniques, which will drive
the market.”
Technavio’s report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their
behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations
and providing new predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Predictions of the market based on industry lifecycle, market
innovation, new M&A and disruption threats
-
Factors impeding growth in the market
The report on the global
robotic surgery market for the period of 2018-2022 is available
to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
