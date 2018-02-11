Technavio Announces New Research on the Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of an updated report on the global
robotic vacuum cleaner market. This new report will provide
expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The updated report will present an analysis of the market with regards
to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will
provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available. This
research report will also provide valuable insights into multiple
factors impacting the growth of the market and assist the clients in
gaining a higher market share.
The updated market research report on the robotic vacuum cleaner market
is an integral part of Technavio’s industrial automation portfolio and
provides intelligence within the market space for robotics. This report
will provide an overall picture of the technological advancements in the
sector and will revisit key topics such as drivers and trends
influencing the market, geographical and product segmentation, and
leading competitors. Technavio’s analysts will reevaluate these subjects
to determine what changes have taken place over the intervening years
and how these factors will impact the growth of the market.
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report on the global robotic
vacuum cleaner market 2016-2020 projected that in 2016, the
European region dominated the global market for robotic cleaners because
of factors such as the consumers' growing preference for devices that
will make their daily chores easier and quicker.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The increased need for improved functionality and performance of
robotic vacuum cleaners is expected to drive the prospects for growth in
this market. The ability of robotic vacuum cleaners to reduce the time
required for regular household cleaning activities is predicted to
result in its increased adoption. The advent of stair-climbing robotic
vacuum cleaners would further urge the growth.”
Technavio’s report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their
behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations
and providing new predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global robotic vacuum cleaner market for the period of
2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one
week of purchase.
