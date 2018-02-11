Technavio Announces New Research on the Global Semiconductor Dielectric Etching Equipment Market

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of an updated report on the global
semiconductor dielectric etching equipment market. This new
report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period
2018-2022.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global semiconductor dielectric etching equipment market 2018-2022 under their hardware and semiconductor library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards
to the current competitive landscape and global environment. The updated
research report on the semiconductor dielectric etching equipment market
will include a wide range of factors that will prove crucial to the
clients and provide them with actionable insights.
Technavio’s updated report on the global semiconductor dielectric
etching equipment market aims to provide definitive information on
prominent growth drivers and influencing trends, as well as projections
on market growth rates and the factors limiting the growth of the
market. The vendor analysis provided in the report is intended to
provide crucial information on market strategies implemented by the
prominent players and key products and services offered by them.
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report on the global semiconductor
dielectric etching equipment market 2016-2020 found that the
APAC region dominated the semiconductor dielectric etching equipment
market in 2015 and accounted for a share of more than 65%. The existence
of major semiconductor device manufactures in Japan, South Korea, and
Taiwan was the primary reason for the major revenue contribution.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The growing demand for smart devices such as smartphones and tablets
was one of the factors that was predicted to drive the market growth.
The penetration rate of smartphones in developed regions such as North
America, Western Europe, China, and Japan was around 80 percent of the
population. The increasing shipments of smart devices were projected to
foster the demand for semiconductor devices such as flat panel display
screens and NAND flash memory that are integral parts of smartphones.”
Technavio’s report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their
behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations
and providing new predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global semiconductor dielectric etching equipment
market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be
available within one week of purchase.
