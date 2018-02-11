Technavio Announces New Research on the Global Smart Band Market

Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of an updated report on the global smart band market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present in-depth insight into the smart band market covering major topics, including an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

Technavio’s report for the global smart band market is categorized under the computing devices sector. With the onset of the desktop PC, a wide range of devices have been introduced into the market, from smartphones to laptops to tablets. These devices have revolutionized the way individuals work and have created a more mobile workforce.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global smart band market found that the Americas accounted for approximately 65% of the market during 2015. The presence of tech-savvy consumers with greater awareness of technologically advanced products such as smart bands was the reason for its dominance.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “One of the key factors for the growth of this market is the high demand for wearable lifestyle devices. Consumers wear smartwatches, smart bands, and rings to monitor daily fitness and health activities, listen to music, play virtual games, and access social media. Usage of such devices is highest among the younger generation.”

Technavio’s report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global smart band market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

