Technavio Announces New Research on the Global Video Surveillance Market

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of an updated report on the global
video surveillance market. This new report will provide expert
market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The updated report will restructure the market with regards to the
current competitive landscape and global environment. It will provide
new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available. The report
will also offer an in-depth view of the top players in the focus market
to provide clients with an extensive study of the competitive landscape.
The upgraded research report on the video surveillance market is an
integral part of Technavio’s IT
security portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of
market research reports on the construction market, examining different
regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered
include web application firewall, email security, electronic security,
and home security system.
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report on the global video
surveillance market observed that North America led the market
with a market share of around 40% during 2015. The presence of a highly
developed network infrastructure that ensured seamless connectivity
between video surveillance components was the key growth driver for the
market in this region.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The growing demand for wireless network infrastructure is the key
growth driver for this market. Video surveillance solutions incur high
network deployment cost and maintenance cost. Enterprises selected
wireless network infrastructure to avoid these additional charges
incurred due to a wired network. Wireless video surveillance provides
security to critical infrastructures such as airports and cities without
the additional installation and maintenance cost.”
Technavio’s report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their
behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations
and providing new predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global video surveillance market for the period of
2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one
week of purchase.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
