Technavio Announces New Research on the Global Virtual Reality in Gaming Market

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of an updated report on the global
virtual reality in the gaming market. This new report will
provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The report will present an updated analysis of the market ecosystem with
regards to the market segmentation, regional comparison and vendor
landscape. It will also provide new forecasts based on the latest data
available.
The upgraded research report on the global virtual reality in the gaming
market is an integral part of Technavio’s human
machine interface portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range
of market research reports on the HMI market, which is gaining
prominence due to the shift towards a fully connected world. Some of the
topics covered include the smart kitchen market, wearable electronics
market, smart glasses market, and assistive technology market.
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio’s previous report on the global virtual reality in gaming
market projected the Americas to be the biggest revenue contributor to
the market. North America was the major contributor to the market during
2015, and the rise in sales of tablets and gaming consoles was the major
factor driving market growth. The adoption of VR technology by tech
giants such as Sony and Microsoft and the presence of companies such as
Apple and Google that have a large user base in the mobile gaming
segment were identified as the key factors expected to fuel the growth
of the market in this region.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“Increasing awareness of VR technology is one of the primary growth
factors for this market. The virtual reality market is highly
competitive and consists of major players including Samsung Electronics,
Sony, and Google. The acquisition of the leading VR company Oculus by
Facebook and Google’s investment in Magic Leap are some of the major
developments in the market that increased the awareness of VR technology
among consumers.”
Technavio’s report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their
behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations
and providing new predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Regional landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global virtual reality in the gaming market for the
period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered
within one week of purchase.
