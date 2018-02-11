Technavio Announces New Research on the Global Virtual Reality in Gaming Market

Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of an updated report on the global virtual reality in the gaming market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global VR gaming market 2018-2022 under their hardware and semiconductor library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will present an updated analysis of the market ecosystem with regards to the market segmentation, regional comparison and vendor landscape. It will also provide new forecasts based on the latest data available.

The upgraded research report on the global virtual reality in the gaming market is an integral part of Technavio’s human machine interface portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the HMI market, which is gaining prominence due to the shift towards a fully connected world. Some of the topics covered include the smart kitchen market, wearable electronics market, smart glasses market, and assistive technology market.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global virtual reality in gaming market projected the Americas to be the biggest revenue contributor to the market. North America was the major contributor to the market during 2015, and the rise in sales of tablets and gaming consoles was the major factor driving market growth. The adoption of VR technology by tech giants such as Sony and Microsoft and the presence of companies such as Apple and Google that have a large user base in the mobile gaming segment were identified as the key factors expected to fuel the growth of the market in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “Increasing awareness of VR technology is one of the primary growth factors for this market. The virtual reality market is highly competitive and consists of major players including Samsung Electronics, Sony, and Google. The acquisition of the leading VR company Oculus by Facebook and Google’s investment in Magic Leap are some of the major developments in the market that increased the awareness of VR technology among consumers.”

Technavio’s report will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Regional landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global virtual reality in the gaming market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

