Technical Perspectives on Argos Therapeutics, Omeros, Regulus Therapeutics, and Rhythm Pharma

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Wire reported that the global Biotechnology market size was estimated at $369.62 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach $727.1 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research. This morning, WallStEquities.com redirects investors' attention to four stocks in this space to monitor their recent performance: Argos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARGS), Omeros Corp. (NASDAQ: OMER), Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS), and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM).

Argos Therapeutics

Durham, North Carolina headquartered Argos Therapeutics Inc.'s stock finished last Friday's session 3.20% higher at $0.15. A total volume of 1.81 million shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 7.35%. Additionally, shares of Argos Therapeutics, which focuses on the development and commercialization of personalized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.78.

On November 28th, 2017, Argos Therapeutics (ARGS) announced that TKC Properties (TKC), the landlord of the facility in Durham County, NC that ARGS had previously intended to utilize as its primary manufacturing facility, has, with ARGS' full consent, successfully completed the sale of this facility to a third party. In connection with this transaction, ARGS has entered into a lease termination agreement with TKC pursuant to which the former received cash proceeds of approximately $1.8 million. Additionally, ARGS is no longer required to maintain restricted cash of approximately $0.7 million as a security deposit under the lease.

Omeros

On Friday, shares in Seattle, Washington-based Omeros Corp. ended the session 0.35% higher at $20.11. The stock recorded a trading volume of 390,600 shares. The Company's shares have gained 7.20% in the last one month and 102.72% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading 10.79% above its 50-day moving average and 8.32% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Omeros, which discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system, have an RSI of 59.17.

On December 12th, 2017, Omeros announced that the US FDA approved its supplemental new drug application, following review of efficacy and safety data from a pediatric clinical trial, expanding the indication for OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1% / 0.3% to include use in pediatric patients ages birth through 17 years old. OMIDRIA, used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement, prevents intraoperative miosis (pupil constriction) and reduces postoperative pain.

Regulus Therapeutics

San Diego, California headquartered Regulus Therapeutics Inc.'s shares jumped 4.06%, closing the session at $1.00 with a total trading volume of 380,169 shares. The stock has gained 12.25% in the last one month. The stock is trading 0.89% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Regulus Therapeutics, which focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the US, have an RSI of 55.91.

On December 19th, 2017, Regulus Therapeutics announced that it has initiated the first-in-human Phase I study of RGLS4326 and completed dosing of the first cohort of healthy volunteers. RGLS4326 is in development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Last Friday at the close, shares in Boston, Massachusetts-based Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 138,069 shares. The stock ended the session 3.73% lower at $27.87. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.33% and 6.29%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Rhythm Pharma, which develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the US, have an RSI of 50.72.

