Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- BioCryst Pharma, BioDelivery Sciences, BioLine Rx, and BioTime

Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com follows BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX), BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), BioLine Rx Ltd (NASDAQ: BLRX), and BioTime Inc. (NYSE AMER: BTX). These companies belong to the Biotech space, which focuses on novel drug development and clinical research aimed at treating diseases and medical conditions.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Durham, North Carolina headquartered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock finished last Friday's session 1.85% higher at $4.96. A total volume of 1.53 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.27 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.06% over the previous three months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.12%. Additionally, shares of BioCryst Pharma, which designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.07.

On January 22nd, 2018, BioCryst Pharma (BCRX) and Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA), announced that they have signed a definitive merger agreement to form a new enterprise focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to serve more patients suffering from rare diseases. The combined company will be renamed upon closing and will be led by Vincent Milano, CEO of IDRA, who will also serve as a member of the Board. BCRX'S Chairman, Robert Ingram, will be Chairman of the Board of the combined company.

BioDelivery Sciences International

On Friday, shares in Raleigh, North Carolina headquartered BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. ended the session flat at $2.10. The stock recorded a trading volume of 492,066 shares. The Company's shares have gained 12.00% over the past year. The stock is trading 19.91% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of BioDelivery Sciences, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction, have an RSI of 32.88.

On January 26th, 2018, research firm Seaport Global Securities initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $5 per share.

On February 06th, 2018, BioDelivery Sciences announced that it has entered into a Settlement Agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd. ("Teva") that resolves the Company's previously reported BELBUCA® (buprenorphine) buccal film (CIII), patent litigation against Teva pending in the US District Court for the District of Delaware.

BioLine Rx

Jerusalem, Israel headquartered BioLine Rx Ltd's shares closed the session flat at $1.01 with a total trading volume of 172,463 shares. The stock has gained 4.83% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 1.08% below their 200-day moving average. Shares of BioLine Rx, which engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs, have an RSI of 46.28.

On January 23rd, 2018, BioLine Rx announced the publication of data showing that BL-8040, its lead oncology platform, augments the ability of the immune system to fight cancer by increasing the infiltration of anti-tumor-specific T-cells into the tumor microenvironment, resulting in decreased tumor growth and prolonged survival in a murine model of cancer.

BioTime

Last Friday at the close, shares in Alameda, California-based BioTime Inc. recorded a trading volume of 314,175 shares. The stock ended the session 1.89% lower at $2.60. The Company's shares have advanced 4.42% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.35%. Furthermore, shares of BioTime have an RSI of 45.80.

On February 02nd, 2018, research firm Lake Street initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $8 per share.

On February 15th, 2018, BioTime announced that two abstracts have been accepted and will be presented at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) meeting, which will take place at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu: (i) the OpRegen® Poster Presentation is scheduled for April 29th, 2018 from 8:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. local Hawaii Time; and (ii) the Vision Restoration Paper Presentation is scheduled for May 01st, 2018 from 12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. local Hawaii Time.

