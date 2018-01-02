Technical Perspectives on pSivida, Tetraphase Pharma, Lannett, and Catalent

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on PSDV, TTPH, LCI, and CTLT which can be accessed for free by signing up to http://www.wallstequities.com/registration. For today, WallStEquities.com features the Generic Drugs space, which can be segmented into biosimilars, simple generic, and super generic. Based on its therapeutics applications, the industry can be classified into cardiovascular products, anti-infective drugs, anti-arthritis drugs, and others. Lined up for assessment this morning are: pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ: PSDV), Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH), Lannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: LCI), and Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. http://www.wallstequities.com/registration

pSivida

Watertown, Massachusetts-based pSivida Corp.'s stock finished last Friday's session 2.86% higher at $1.08. A total volume of 248,864 shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 10.14%. Additionally, shares of pSivida, which develops sustained-release drug-delivery products for the treatment of chronic eye diseases in the US and the UK, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.37.

On December 04th, 2017, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. resumed its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $5 per share.

On December 14th, 2017, pSivida (PSDV) and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), a US leader for orthopedics, announced the results of a Phase-I safety and exploratory efficacy pilot study for a sustained release implant integrating PSDV's Durasert™ delivery technology and an HSS-designed implantable device. Based on the study findings, the implant was well tolerated and showed potential analgesic effects through the six-month study period. Get the full research report on PSDV for free by clicking below at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PSDV

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

On Friday, shares in Watertown, Massachusetts headquartered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. ended the session 1.56% lower at $6.30. The stock recorded a trading volume of 472,772 shares. The Company's shares have surged 56.33% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading 1.38% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Tetraphase Pharma, which develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections, have an RSI of 54.41. Access the free research report on TTPH now by signing up at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TTPH

Lannett

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Lannett Co. Inc.'s shares dropped 2.52%, closing the session at $23.20 with a total trading volume of 613,827 shares. The stock has gained 25.75% over the previous three months and 5.22% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading 7.92% above their 200-day moving average. Shares of Lannett, which develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the US, have an RSI of 37.22.

On December 21st, 2017, Lannett announced that its Board of Directors has named Timothy C. Crew as the Company's CEO, effective January 02nd, 2018. The Board intends to appoint Crew as a director of the Company after completion of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Crew will succeed Arthur Bedrosian, who will continue to serve as CEO until Crew joins the Company. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on LCI at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LCI

Catalent

Last Friday at the close, shares in Somerset, New Jersey headquartered Catalent Inc. recorded a trading volume of 513,227 shares. The stock ended the session 0.80% lower at $41.08. The Company's shares have advanced 4.24% in the past month, 2.91% over the previous three months, and 52.37% since the start of this year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.71% and 13.05%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Catalent, which provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide, have an RSI of 52.06.

On December 14th, 2017, Catalent announced that John Chiminski, Chairman and CEO, will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference on January 08th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. PT in San Francisco, California. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on CTLT at: http://www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CTLT

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-psivida-tetraphase-pharma-lannett-and-catalent-300576330.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities