Technical Support Outsourcing Market - Integration with Chatbots to Drive Growth | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
technical support outsourcing market predicts a CAGR of
around 8% during the period 2018-2022.
The report segments the global technical support outsourcing market by
type (helpdesk and call center) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA,
and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global technical support
outsourcing market, according to Technavio researchers:
-
Increasing need for cost-effective solutions to improve efficiency: a
major market driver
-
Integration with chatbots: emerging market trend
-
APAC dominated the global technical support outsourcing market by
contributing to approximately 52% of the market share
-
In 2017, helpdesk technical support services accounted for
approximately 56% of the market
The increasing need for cost-effective solutions to improve efficiency
is one of the major factors driving the global technical support
outsourcing market. At present, consumers are increasingly
demanding for easy, fast, and convenient services. Consumers expect
services to be available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. If
enterprises are unable to meet the consumers' service requirements, they
are likely to lose clients to their competitors. In the technical
support outsourcing industry, customers sometimes terminate
their relationship with enterprises due to poor technical support
services and move their business to competitors.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise
application, “Fulfilling customers' demands requires a lot of
investment for office space, equipment, and manpower. Furthermore,
enterprises must spend money on upgrades and the maintenance of systems,
regular training for employees along with the cost of high employee
retention, and unexpected technical issues such as a busted server. This
will result in increased operational costs and reduced profits.
Alternatively, if the enterprises outsource their technical support to a
company that specializes in providing technical support, this will help
them in saving operational and infrastructural costs.”
Integration with chatbots: emerging market trend
Technical support agents could request a caller to stay on hold
sometimes so that he can retrieve the relevant data to resolve an issue.
A slight delay in responding can result in the caller looking for other
companies, which can solve the issue. Technical support providers are
striving to integrate chatbots into their processes because they will
have to look beyond human agents to handle simple customer queries and
provide better solutions in the future. Good customer service can result
in business success. Chatbots will assist enterprises in responding to
the customers instantly. Chatbots can skip dependency on the repair
personnel and directly provide responses to the customers and save time.
The integration of chatbots into technical support outsourcing will aid
in improving the customer experience.
Global market opportunities
APAC dominated the global technical support outsourcing market by
contributing to approximately 52% of the market share. It was followed
by the Americas and EMEA. The market share of APAC is expected to
increase significantly during the forecast period. However, the Americas
is expected to witness a decline in its market share and growth rate
during the forecast period as this region is an early adopter of IVR
technology and it has reached saturation. Also, it typically outsources
its technical support service to countries such as Brazil, India, and
China because of their low-cost labor and strong knowledge base.
