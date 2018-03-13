Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TechnipFMC : Reports Transactions in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 10:07pm CET

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 5 March 2018 to 9 March 2018.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the
issuer

  Identity code of the issuer   Trading day  

Identity code of the
financial instrument

 

Aggregate daily
volume (in number of
shares)

 

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the
shares

 

Identity code of the
stock exchange (MIC
code)

TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   05/03/2018   GB00BDSFG982   18 400   EUR 23,4725   XPAR
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   05/03/2018   GB00BDSFG982   11 300   $ 29,4385   XNYSE
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   06/03/2018   GB00BDSFG982   17 000   EUR 24,2098   XPAR
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   06/03/2018   GB00BDSFG982   93 206   $ 30,0409   XNYSE
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   07/03/2018   GB00BDSFG982   18 400   EUR 23,9719   XPAR
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   07/03/2018   GB00BDSFG982   94 489   $ 29,6328   XNYSE
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   08/03/2018   GB00BDSFG982   18 400   EUR 23,8435   XPAR
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   08/03/2018   GB00BDSFG982   94 601   $ 29,5977   XNYSE
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   09/03/2018   GB00BDSFG982   17 000   EUR 24,6229   XPAR
TechnipFMC plc   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36   09/03/2018   GB00BDSFG982   90 735   $ 30,8589   XNYSE

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41pGAMEHOST : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results and March Dividend
AQ
06:41pBOLTON & COMPANY : Continues Strategic Growth of Employee Benefits Ranks with Addition of Patrick Guthrie
BU
06:41pKBRA Assigns Preferred Stock Rating of BB+ for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.
BU
06:39pWEISSLAW LLP : Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition
PR
06:38pWEISSLAW LLP : Oclaro, Inc. Acquisition May Not Be In The Best Interests of OCLR Shareholders
PR
06:35pRWE sees limited synergies from renewables integration - CEO
RE
06:35pE.ON, RWE get fresh boost from dividend, profit outlook
RE
06:35pAlt Resources Ltd Drilling Commences at Bottle Creek Gold Project, WA Camp Construction Completed on Budget
AW
06:34pALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Drilling Commences at Bottle Creek Gold Project, WA Camp Construction Completed on Budget
AQ
06:33pChina's HNA to sell 25 percent stake in Hilton Grand Vacations
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
3BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
4BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium
5DELIVERY HERO : DELIVERY HERO : selects NewVoiceMedia as contact centre partner to transform global customer e..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.