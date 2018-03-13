TechnipFMC : Reports Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:
In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052,
TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC”) (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN:
GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for
the period 5 March 2018 to 9 March 2018.
Aggregate table by trading day and market
|
Name of the
issuer
|
|
Identity code of the issuer
|
|
Trading day
|
|
Identity code of the
financial instrument
|
|
Aggregate daily
volume (in number of
shares)
|
|
Daily weighted
average purchase
price
of the
shares
|
|
Identity code of the
stock exchange (MIC
code)
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
05/03/2018
|
|
GB00BDSFG982
|
|
18 400
|
|
EUR 23,4725
|
|
XPAR
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
05/03/2018
|
|
GB00BDSFG982
|
|
11 300
|
|
$ 29,4385
|
|
XNYSE
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
06/03/2018
|
|
GB00BDSFG982
|
|
17 000
|
|
EUR 24,2098
|
|
XPAR
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
06/03/2018
|
|
GB00BDSFG982
|
|
93 206
|
|
$ 30,0409
|
|
XNYSE
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
07/03/2018
|
|
GB00BDSFG982
|
|
18 400
|
|
EUR 23,9719
|
|
XPAR
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
07/03/2018
|
|
GB00BDSFG982
|
|
94 489
|
|
$ 29,6328
|
|
XNYSE
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
08/03/2018
|
|
GB00BDSFG982
|
|
18 400
|
|
EUR 23,8435
|
|
XPAR
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
08/03/2018
|
|
GB00BDSFG982
|
|
94 601
|
|
$ 29,5977
|
|
XNYSE
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
09/03/2018
|
|
GB00BDSFG982
|
|
17 000
|
|
EUR 24,6229
|
|
XPAR
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
|
09/03/2018
|
|
GB00BDSFG982
|
|
90 735
|
|
$ 30,8589
|
|
XNYSE
|
Detailed information related to the share repurchases
(transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of
TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.
