TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification

Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI)
(ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces on 2 February 2018, it was informed that
as of 29 December 2017, a person discharging managerial responsibilities
has the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the
requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|
ANNEX
Notification and public disclosure of
transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
and persons closely associated with them
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
Bradley D. Beitler
|
2
|
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
|
Position/status
|
|
Officer – Executive Vice President, Technology and R&D
|
b)
|
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
b)
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier Code
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
4
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|
b)
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Acquisition by inheritance
|
c)
|
|
Currency
|
|
USD
|
d)
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price: $0
Volume/No. of Shares: 30
|
e)
|
|
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
f)
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
29 December 2017
|
g)
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
Outside of the Trading Venue
