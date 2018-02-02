Log in
TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification

02/02/2018 | 10:07pm CET

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces on 2 February 2018, it was informed that as of 29 December 2017, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

     
1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   Name   Bradley D. Beitler
2   Reason for the notification
a)   Position/status   Officer – Executive Vice President, Technology and R&D
b)   Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)   Name   TechnipFMC plc
b)   Legal Entity Identifier Code   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each

ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

b)   Nature of the transaction   Acquisition by inheritance
c)   Currency   USD
d)   Price(s) and volume(s)   Price: $0

Volume/No. of Shares: 30

e)   Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

  N/A (single transaction)
f)   Date of the transaction   29 December 2017
g)   Place of the transaction   Outside of the Trading Venue


© Business Wire 2018
