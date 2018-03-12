TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification

Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI)
(ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 9 March 2018, as noted below,
a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following
interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the
requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
Richard Pattarozzi
|
2
|
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
|
Position/status
|
|
Director
|
b)
|
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
TechnipFMC plc
|
b)
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier Code
|
|
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|
4
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of
transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been
conducted
|
a)
|
|
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification
code
|
|
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|
b)
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Open market sale of ordinary shares
|
c)
|
|
Currency
|
|
USD
|
d)
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price Volume Total
$30.820 600 $18,492
$30.821 6,855 $211,277.96
$30.830 4,175 $128,715.25
$30.831 340 $10,482.54
$30.835 500 $15,417.50
$30.840 2,922 $90,114.48
$30.845 100 $3,084.50
$30.850 1,508 $46,521.80
$30.851 1,500 $46,276.50
|
e)
|
|
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
|
|
Price: $30.8315
Volume: 18,500
Total: $570,382.53
|
f)
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
09 March 2018
|
g)
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
NYSE
