TechnipFMC plc: PDMR Notification

03/12/2018 | 10:07pm CET

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 9 March 2018, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)   Name   Richard Pattarozzi
2   Reason for the notification
a)   Position/status   Director
b)   Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification
3  

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor

a)   Name   TechnipFMC plc
b)   Legal Entity Identifier Code   549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4  

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction;(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted

a)  

Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

 

 

Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982

 

b)   Nature of the transaction   Open market sale of ordinary shares
c)   Currency   USD
d)   Price(s) and volume(s)  

Price                Volume            Total

$30.820              600               $18,492

$30.821              6,855             $211,277.96

$30.830              4,175             $128,715.25

$30.831              340               $10,482.54

$30.835              500               $15,417.50

$30.840              2,922             $90,114.48

$30.845              100               $3,084.50

$30.850              1,508             $46,521.80

$30.851              1,500             $46,276.50

 

 

 

e)   Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

  Price: $30.8315

Volume: 18,500

Total: $570,382.53

f)   Date of the transaction   09 March 2018
g)   Place of the transaction   NYSE


© Business Wire 2018
