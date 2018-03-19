Technogym : Connects More Than 150,000 People to Move for a Better World in 1,000 Locations across 29 Countries

TECHNOGYM’s social campaign, “Let’s Move for a Better World” donates physical exercise for a good cause and has unprecedented success

Technogym - the world leading producer of design and technology-driven fitness equipment and official supplier to the last seven Olympic games - announced that more than 150,000 people globally are taking part in its Let’s Move for a Better World social campaign in the first week.

From March 12 to 31, members of fitness and wellness clubs taking part in the campaign are joining forces to donate their exercise while promoting a Wellness lifestyle in their local towns or communities, challenging each other to accumulate the most MOVEs (Technogym’s unit of measurement for movement) in their facilities.

The campaign leverages TECHNOGYM technology and connected equipment to motivate people to move. Participants can measure their training efforts and donate their MOVEs on MyWellness Cloud, TECHNOGYM's cloud-based digital platform. Upon reaching pre-defined movement goals, each club can win a Technogym product to donate to any non-profit association of its choice to fight obesity and sedentary lifestyles.

The significant level of engagement this year was made possible by leveraging Technogym’s industry-unique digital Ecosystem that has reinvented the way people access their wellness and health, and allows fitness industry operators to provide a new digital offering to their members.

The Technogym Ecosystem is the easiest and most comprehensive platform that connects fitness equipment, the first cloud based platform in the industry, as well as for apps and wearable devices, so people can seamlessly manage their lifestyles anywhere and anytime with a new and personalized approach to wellness, fitness and sport.

The Technogym Ecosystem also allows operators to develop new business models by delivering personalized and engaging wellness experiences to their members inside their clubs, but also wherever their clients choose to train. Moreover, when it comes to health management and wellness programs, this new technology can open innovative scenarios that create a different relationship between the fitness industry and corporations, insurance companies and the health sector.

About Technogym

Founded in 1983, Technogym is a world leading international supplier of technology and design driven products and services in the Wellness and Fitness industry. Technogym provides a complete range of cardio, strength and functional equipment alongside a digital cloud based platform allowing consumers to connect with their personal wellness experience anywhere, both on the equipment and via mobile when outdoors. With over 2,000 employees and 14 branches globally, Technogym is present in over 100 countries. More than 80,000 Wellness centers and 200,000 private homes in the world are equipped with Technogym. Technogym was the official supplier for the last six editions of the Olympic Games: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016, PyeongChang 2018.

