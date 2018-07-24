Technology Industry Veteran Meg Whitman Makes Significant Investment in Esports Organization Immortals

Global esports organization Immortals announced today that Meg
Whitman, former CEO of Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPQ) and ebay (NASDAQ:
EBAY), made a significant investment in the Company, her first in
esports, and had been named to Immortals’ Board of Directors. Whitman
joins AEG, Lionsgate, the Milken Family, and Steve Kaplan as major
shareholders and members of the Company’s Board.
Noah Whinston, Immortals’ Founder and CEO, said, “We are thrilled to
have Meg Whitman join our team. She brings directly relevant,
tremendously valuable experience, a global network, and deep, authentic
roots in the technology sector. Our entire Board and management team
will benefit from her complementary skills, expertise, and
relationships, both immediately and over the long term.”
Immortals participates in seven leading esports titles across three
brands. The organization competes in DOTA2 and Super Smash Brothers
under its Immortals brand and Clash Royale and Arena of Valor in its
recently created Immortals Mobile division. Immortals controls one of
two Los Angeles slots in Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch League, the
first esports league to feature geo-located franchises, and owns and
operates the Pacific Division Champion Los Angeles Valiant. In June
2018, Immortals re-launched the Brazilian heritage brand MIBR for its
CS:GO team, the most popular and competitively successful CS:GO roster
in the world. Over the last twelve months, Immortals has secured
sponsorships with several leading global brands including Betway, Game
Stop, K-Swiss, LF Gaming, Microsoft, Mountain Dew, Otter Pops, Razer,
and Tinder, and has collaborated with Lionsgate and STARZ on
content-based partnerships around titles including the feature film
Uncle Drew and STARZ Original Series Ash vs. Evil Dead.
Whitman said, “I’ve long been intrigued by esports, and have been
evaluating the space for several years. Immortals, given the vision and
capabilities of its founder, engagement and reach of its Board, and
commitment to building a values-based organization in esports,
represented a unique opportunity for me and my family. Esports is an
industry with massive tailwinds and I look forward to playing an active
role, and working with the Board and management team at Immortals to
maximize value in this exciting ecosystem.”
Whitman is currently the CEO of NewTV (working name), a start-up that
brings together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood to create the
first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go viewing, allowing
today’s leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in
an entirely new way.
Prior to her current role, Whitman served as CEO of Hewlett Packard
Enterprise until Feb. 1, 2018 and she continues to serve on the board.
From 2011 through 2015, she served as President and CEO for
Hewlett-Packard Company, leading the company’s turnaround and subsequent
separation into two Fortune 100 companies: Hewlett Packard Enterprise
and HP Inc. From 1998 to 2008, Whitman served as President and CEO of
eBay Inc., where she oversaw its growth from 30 employees and $4 million
in annual revenue to more than 15,000 employees and $8 billion in annual
revenue.
About Immortals
Immortals, LLC, is a global esports organization based in Los Angeles.
Founded in 2015, Immortals raised strategic investment from AEG,
Lionsgate, the Milken Family, Meg Whitman, and Steve Kaplan. The
franchise owns and operates the Los Angeles Valiant, one of two Los
Angeles-based franchises in Activision Blizzard's Overwatch League,
which launched in January 2018. Immortals contends in leading esports
titles including Rainbow Six: Siege, DOTA2, and Super Smash Brothers, in
addition to mobile esports Clash Royale and Arena of Valor. In June
2018, Immortals re-launched iconic Brazilian esports brand MIBR, which
competes with the most popular and competitively-successful roster
assembled in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Immortals strives to
create a long-lasting and welcoming community of professional gamers,
aspiring players, and passionate fans united by the twin goals of
competitive success and inclusivity.
