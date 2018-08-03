Technology One : TechnologyOne wins three international gongs for Employer of Choice, Software Innovation and Community Contribution

A testament to TechnologyOne's commitment to transforming business, the company took home awards in the categories of Employer of Choice, Software Innovation and Community Contribution, which is run by the TechnologyOne Foundation.

ABA is an international awards program honouring industry leaders through the acknowledgement of innovative business processes, product development, enterprise, sustainability and overall business success.

TechnologyOne was awarded the Software Innovation Award for its Ci Anywhere offering, which took out the category with its features, performance and end-user experience. The award recognises software products and services that provide innovative solutions for new and existing market needs.

The award also acknowledged TechnologyOne's role as an industry leader in research and development, innovation and use of technology.

TechnologyOne Chief Executive Officer, Edward Chung, said the award recognises the world-leading innovation and creativity that drives TechnologyOne's cutting-edge enterprise Software as a Service.

'The team at TechnologyOne are inspired every day to collaborate and innovate using the latest technology to ensure that our enterprise software makes our customers' work lives simpler and easier - wherever they are in Higher Education, Local or Federal Government,' Mr Chung said.

For the third year running, TechnologyOne also received the Employer of Choice Award. The award acknowledges organisations who have developed leading workplaces that maximise the full potential of their people, demonstrating effective recruitment, engagement and retention.

'This award recognises TechnologyOne's leading internal initiatives including staff recognition at Marvel Awards and Hack Days, where employees collaborate across diverse teams and regions to create innovative solutions for the company,' Mr Chung said.

'From hiring the best and brightest; supporting and developing talent, to taking a customer-centric approach in everything we do, these awards endorse TechnologyOne as an industry leader in culture, innovation and philanthropy,' he said.

The Community Contribution Award recognises an organisation that undertakes exceptional work through their charitable initiatives.

'We are proud to have our TechnologyOne Foundation recognised for contributing to a wide range of valued charitable partners in our quest to lift 500,000 children and their families out of poverty,' Mr Chung said.

TechnologyOne has also been shortlisted to win the internationally prized, 2018 SaaS Awards in the categories of 'Best SaaS product for ERP' and 'Best UX/UI/Design in a SaaS product' to be announced in September this year.

About TechnologyOne

TechnologyOne (ASX:TNE) is Australia's largest enterprise software company and one of Australia's top 200 ASX-listed companies, with offices across six countries. We create solutions that transform business and make life simple for our customers. We do this by providing powerful, deeply integrated enterprise software that is incredibly easy to use. Over 1,200 leading corporations, government departments and statutory authorities are powered by our software.

We participate in only eight key markets: government, local government, financial services, education, health and community services, asset intensive industries, project intensive industries and corporates. For these markets we develop, market, sell, implement, support and run our preconfigured solutions, which reduce time, cost and risk for our customers.

For more than 30 years, we have been providing our customers enterprise software that evolves and adapts to new and emerging technologies, allowing them to focus on their business and not technology. Today, our software is available on the TechnologyOne Cloud and across smart mobile devices. For further information please visit: TechnologyOneCorp.com