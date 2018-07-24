Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Technology Shares Climb as Alphabet Reports Strong Results -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 11:05pm CEST

Shares of technology companies were higher driven in part by strong earnings from a sector giant. Alphabet Inc., Google's parent, reported sales and profit surpassing analysts' estimates on Monday after the market closed. That indicates the company's strength in online ads will help offset the impact of sweeping new European regulations for online privacy and perceived abuses of its position in the market. The results highlight how even while Silicon Valley's leading tech firms are ensnared in a range of controversies, the underlying businesses are mightier than ever. The Internal Revenue Service won a court case being closely watched by technology companies, as an appeals court upheld a regulation governing how corporations divide expenses between their domestic and foreign operations. Tuesday's ruling from a panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals deals a loss to Intel Corp., whose Altera subsidiary challenged the regulation when it was still a separate company. Tech companies had billions of dollars at stake in the case because the rules at issue determine where they report income and deductions.

-Amy Pessetto, [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31pHorizons ETFs Announces July 2018 Distributions for its Covered Call ETFs
AQ
11:31pHorizons ETFs Announces July 2018 Distributions for Certain Active ETFs
AQ
11:30pTrump Administration Offers up to $12 Billion in Farm Aid to Ease Concerns Over Trade Disputes -- 2nd update
DJ
11:28pUN WOMEN UNITED NATIONS ENTITY FOR GENDER EQUALI : Dalit rights activists break new grounds in South Asia
PU
11:28pUNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE : Parents have difficulty estimating sugar content in kids’ food
PU
11:23pNORTH DAKOTA FARMERS UNION : Emergency aid to farmers welcomed
PU
11:23pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Palaszczuk Government funds $3.6 million Mackay mining centre to boost jobs
PU
11:23pS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Constituent Change Announced for the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index
PU
11:23pS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the /TSX Canadian Indices
PU
11:18pWORLD BANK : Statement on the Flooding in Attapeu, Lao PDR
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as fears of oversupply ebb
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3PEUGEOT : Peugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.