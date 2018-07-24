Technology Shares Climb as Alphabet Reports Strong Results -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies were higher driven in part by strong earnings from a sector giant. Alphabet Inc., Google's parent, reported sales and profit surpassing analysts' estimates on Monday after the market closed. That indicates the company's strength in online ads will help offset the impact of sweeping new European regulations for online privacy and perceived abuses of its position in the market. The results highlight how even while Silicon Valley's leading tech firms are ensnared in a range of controversies, the underlying businesses are mightier than ever. The Internal Revenue Service won a court case being closely watched by technology companies, as an appeals court upheld a regulation governing how corporations divide expenses between their domestic and foreign operations. Tuesday's ruling from a panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals deals a loss to Intel Corp., whose Altera subsidiary challenged the regulation when it was still a separate company. Tech companies had billions of dollars at stake in the case because the rules at issue determine where they report income and deductions.

