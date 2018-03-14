Technology Shares Edge Lower -- Tech Roundup

Technology shares edged lower but escaped bigger losses posted by the broader market. Activist investor Carl Icahn has enlisted the help of former tech executive John Visentin to help prepare for a proxy fight with Xerox and to explore strategic alternatives for the printer and copier maker. France wants to fine Apple Inc. and Google for allegedly taking advantage of smaller French software developers, targeting two of the U.S.'s biggest companies, as tensions heat up between the two continents after President Donald Trump said he would adopt new tariffs that could hit European firms. Google is following Facebook's lead by banning ads for cryptocurrencies and other speculative financial products across its advertising platforms.

