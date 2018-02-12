Technology Shares Gain Amid Risk-On Shift -- Tech Roundup

Technology shares rose amid a broad-based shift to riskier assets.

Shares of CSRA Inc. surged 31% after the government IT company agreed to be acquired by General Dynamics Corp. in a deal that values CSRA at around $6.68 billion.

Oracle plans to quadruple the number of its giant data-center complexes over the next two years, a move that could boost capital spending.

Broadcom Ltd. secured as much as $100 billion of debt financing for its hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc. and enlisted two more big private-equity firms, strengthening the chip giant's hand in the takeover battle.

Snapchat parent Snap Inc. said its head of sales, Jeff Lucas, is leaving the social-media company less than two years after joining from Viacom Inc.

Carl Icahn wants to kill Xerox Corp.'s deal to cede control to Fujifilm Holdings Corp., opening up what could be a protracted fight over the future of the iconic American company.