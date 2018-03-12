Technology Shares Gain Led by Chip Sector -- Tech Roundup

Technology shares gained as the chip sector headed into its longest winning streak since January.

Shares of Micron surged after one analyst nearly doubled his price target on the stock. Romit Shah hiked his price target on the stock to an ultra-bullish $100 from $55, bringing the average analyst price target on the stock to $61.89. The next highest price target is $85 from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann.

Dropbox set a valuation target between $7 billion and nearly $8 billion ahead of its initial public offering, which is set to be one of the biggest tech IPOs in the past few years.

A U.S. national-security panel suggested it soon could recommend against Broadcom Ltd.'s $117 billion hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc. and said that the Singapore-based company had repeatedly violated one of its orders during its pursuit of the proposed deal. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., known as CFIUS, told lawyers for the companies in a Sunday letter that its investigation into Broadcom's bid is expected to "close soon" and that it "so far" confirms the national security risks it had previously identified with the proposed deal.

Meanwhile, the revelation that Intel Corp. is considering buying Broadcom, a company valued at more than $100 billion, shows the depth to which the chip giant feels threatened by a potential tie-up between Broadcom and its Qualcomm.

Lumentum Holdings said it would buy Oclaro in a roughly $1.8 billion deal that values Oclaro, a seller of optical components, at $9.99 per share. Shares of both companies were higher. ([email protected])