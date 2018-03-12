Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Technology Shares Gain Led by Chip Sector -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 10:20pm CET

Technology shares gained as the chip sector headed into its longest winning streak since January.

Shares of Micron surged after one analyst nearly doubled his price target on the stock. Romit Shah hiked his price target on the stock to an ultra-bullish $100 from $55, bringing the average analyst price target on the stock to $61.89. The next highest price target is $85 from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann.

Dropbox set a valuation target between $7 billion and nearly $8 billion ahead of its initial public offering, which is set to be one of the biggest tech IPOs in the past few years.

A U.S. national-security panel suggested it soon could recommend against Broadcom Ltd.'s $117 billion hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc. and said that the Singapore-based company had repeatedly violated one of its orders during its pursuit of the proposed deal. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., known as CFIUS, told lawyers for the companies in a Sunday letter that its investigation into Broadcom's bid is expected to "close soon" and that it "so far" confirms the national security risks it had previously identified with the proposed deal.

Meanwhile, the revelation that Intel Corp. is considering buying Broadcom, a company valued at more than $100 billion, shows the depth to which the chip giant feels threatened by a potential tie-up between Broadcom and its Qualcomm.

Lumentum Holdings said it would buy Oclaro in a roughly $1.8 billion deal that values Oclaro, a seller of optical components, at $9.99 per share. Shares of both companies were higher. ([email protected])

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24pUtilities Shares Rise; Sempra CEO to Retire -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:23pTelecom Shares Flat; Apple to Buy Magazine-Subscription Service -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
10:20pTechnology Shares Gain Led by Chip Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:17pFinancials Higher as Goldman Sachs Sets up CEO Transition -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:16pKAZUO OKADA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:13pConsumer Shares Rise; Clorox to Buy Nutranext for $700 Million -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10:10pHealth Care Shares Flat -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10:05pIndustrials Drag Market Lower -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10:02pMaterials Shares Edge Higher Ahead of Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENEL : E.ON sees job cuts, synergies in German utilities shake-up
2'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
4E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : S&P 500 MOVERS: INTC, MU

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.