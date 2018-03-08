Technology Trends That Are Important to Artificial Intelligence | Quantzig

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the
completion of their latest article on the technology
trends that are important to artificial intelligence.
The continuous expansion and evolution of artificial intelligence over
the past few years is prompting a large number of recognized companies
as well as startups to commercialize this technology. Many popular
sci-fi movies and TV serials have considered artificial intelligence as
their backbone. It is expected that the investment in artificial
intelligence will skyrocket up to 300% in the coming years.
According to the artificial intelligence experts at Quantzig,
“Machine learning furnishes computers with the ability to learn, without
being explicitly programmed.”
Quantzig
is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics
for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across
several industrial sectors. Listed below are the technology trends that
are important to artificial intelligence.
Technology trends that are important to
artificial intelligence
-
Biometrics: Biometric sensors can recognize a person by
detecting their unique physical or behavioral traits using
computerized techniques. It is one of the most widely adopted
technologies across the globe. For this technology, fingerprints and
face or eye ‘maps’ are the critical identification features. Some of
the typical applications of this technology are building access and
laptop security for identifying IDs and passports.
-
Natural language processing: The communication method for
artificial intelligence is natural language processing, which utilizes
natural language such as English to communicate with intelligent
systems. This technology has devised statistical and machine learning
techniques to easily understand sentence structure and meaning,
sentiment, and intent.
-
Machine learning: This is one of the most popular technology
trends at present that provides computers with the skill to learn,
without being clearly programmed. By providing algorithms, APIs,
development and training toolkits, and data machine learning
facilitates artificial intelligence.
-
