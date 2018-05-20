Log in
Teenage Rehab Facility and Youth Alcohol Treatment in Miami, FL

05/20/2018 | 06:23pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are plenty of responsible parents in South Miami, FL who take the time to discuss the dangers of drugs and alcohol with their kids. But no matter how often your talk to your child, it’s impossible to be with your son or daughter 24 hours a day. Drug and alcohol substance abuse and drug addiction are diseases which can affect teenagers just as easily as adults. If your child has developed a chemical dependency, it’s time to enroll them in Miami Rehabs to receive the best possible help. There are plenty of rehab facilities available for adults, but receiving specialized care for young adults can be a challenge. Miami Rehabs has developed an adolescent drug rehab helpline to help provide information where young adults can go for rehab. Just contact (888)510-3898 to speak directly to an operator who can address any questions or concerns pertaining to addiction. Additional information can be found on the helpline’s website at www.therecover.com.  A rehab and detox center can assist with addiction to substances such as:

Miami Rehabs
Teenage Rehab Facility and Youth Alcohol Treatment in Miami, FL


Marijuana

Alcohol

Cocaine

Prescription pills

Opium

Heroin

Overcoming a drug or alcohol dependency is a challenging process. But with the help of Miami Rehabs, your child can return to living a long and healthy life. Miami Rehabs offer a variety of therapies to ensure each patient can achieve sobriety and find their own unique path to recovery. Through dual diagnosis and other effective treatment methods, substance abuse counselors at a drug rehab facility can help teens take their first steps to a sober lifestyle.  Call Miami Rehabs helpline today or visit their website at https://www.therecover.com/centers/florida/miami/ for more information.

Contact Info:
Author: Kevin Leonard
Organization: TheRecover.com
Address: 27420 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590
Phone: (888) 510-3898

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b83a910-d9ce-457a-832e-1e463842705c

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
