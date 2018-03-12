Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Telecom Shares Flat; Apple to Buy Magazine-Subscription Service -- Telecoms Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 10:23pm CET

Shares of telecom and media companies were nearly flat.

Apple Inc. said it will acquire Next Issue Media and its digital-magazine-subscription service Texture, a product developed by top magazine companies that bundles together some 200 subscriptions into one monthly service.

Private-equity firm Silver Lake is offering more than $100 million in exchange for an undisclosed equity stake in Oak View Group, a two-year-old entertainment and sports-facilities company.

Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time" opened to a so-so $33.3 million in the U.S. and Canada, putting it behind the company's own "Black Panther," which was No. 1 at the box office for the fourth weekend in a row. ([email protected])

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24pUtilities Shares Rise; Sempra CEO to Retire -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:23pTelecom Shares Flat; Apple to Buy Magazine-Subscription Service -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
10:20pTechnology Shares Gain Led by Chip Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:17pFinancials Higher as Goldman Sachs Sets up CEO Transition -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:16pKAZUO OKADA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:13pConsumer Shares Rise; Clorox to Buy Nutranext for $700 Million -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10:10pHealth Care Shares Flat -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10:05pIndustrials Drag Market Lower -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10:02pMaterials Shares Edge Higher Ahead of Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENEL : E.ON sees job cuts, synergies in German utilities shake-up
2'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
4E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : S&P 500 MOVERS: INTC, MU

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.