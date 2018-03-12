Telecom Shares Flat; Apple to Buy Magazine-Subscription Service -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecom and media companies were nearly flat.

Apple Inc. said it will acquire Next Issue Media and its digital-magazine-subscription service Texture, a product developed by top magazine companies that bundles together some 200 subscriptions into one monthly service.

Private-equity firm Silver Lake is offering more than $100 million in exchange for an undisclosed equity stake in Oak View Group, a two-year-old entertainment and sports-facilities company.

Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time" opened to a so-so $33.3 million in the U.S. and Canada, putting it behind the company's own "Black Panther," which was No. 1 at the box office for the fourth weekend in a row. ([email protected])