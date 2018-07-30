Telecom Square is excited to announce the launch of “PinnAR”, an AR
navigation application that will guide users to their destination.
Available in 4 languages, the app can be used when travelling to Japan
as well as anywhere around the world. The intuitive navigation is
perfect for those who have difficulty reading maps as well as those who
are unable to type the location they are searching for.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180729005034/en/
“PinnAR” has three main functions.
1. Word Scanner (OCR)
Use the camera to scan words from signs or printed material and easily
search for a destination. Even when users are unable to read the
language or type out locations in the search menu, they are able to
search for destinations.
2. AR Navigation
In AR navigation mode, markers overlay reality to guide users to their
destination. Users simply have to move towards the arrows on their
screen to reach their destination.
3. Nearby Places
Utilizing the information on Google Places, users can look for various
places near their current location. In available areas, users can search
for places from 15 different categories. Available categories: train
(stations), bus (stops), restaurants, cafes, bars, shopping, hospitals,
hotels, ATMs, convenience stores, taxi stands, leisure, museums,
electronic shops, nightclubs.
This service is available in
countries supported by Google Places.
“PinnAR” is a convenient app for those who travel around the world, and
there are many more updates to come. “PinnAR” is free to use and can be
downloaded below.
Android: click
here
iOS: click
here
About Telecom Square Inc.
Telecom Square Inc. is a pioneer in the international mobile
communication rental business, providing services to inbound and
outbound customers for 26 years. Telecom Square has a total of 20 stores
and counters in New Chitose, Narita, Haneda, Kansai, Chubu, Fukuoka, and
Takamatsu Airport, and we operates a 24/7 contact center. Telecom Square
received its Privacy Mark in 2011 by implementing measures to protect
its customer's personal information.
