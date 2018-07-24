Log in
Telecom and Media Shares Rise; Verizon Increases Subscribers -- Telecoms Roundup

07/24/2018 | 11:07pm CEST

Shares of telecom and media companies were higher. Verizon bolstered its base of wireless phone subscribers in the second quarter as industry-wide promotions died down and the company avoided the deal making that is reshaping its rivals. Interpublic Group of Cos. beat expectations for the second quarter and raised its forecast for the year. Cox Enterprises, a private company behind such media names as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is considering the sale of 14 television stations. "Hamilton" may be coming to movie theaters, exactly as audiences saw it on Broadway. Hollywood studios are currently bidding for the big-screen rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton, according to people involved in sales talks.

-Amy Pessetto, [email protected]

