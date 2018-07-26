Telecoms AI Ecosystems in Digital Transformation 2018: Increasing the Level of Automation in Critical Processes - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Telecoms AI Ecosystems in Digital Transformation: Increasing the Level of Automation in Critical Processes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telecoms AI ecosystems have the potential to automate DevOps approaches, driving precision automation into telecoms processes that were not viable using manual techniques.

Operators have been aiming to use automations driven by artificial intelligence (AI) to improve processes for a long time, but the effort involved has limited the number of instances in which intelligence can be applied.

The introduction of AI ecosystems means that AI and other analytics techniques can be used to model processes and apply optimisation algorithms. Moreover, where processes require dynamic optimisation, machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) tools can automatically reoptimise processes as they change.

This Report:

Looks at the shift that is underway within the analytics market as telecom vendors develop telecoms-specific solutions

Explains what the above shift is, the reasons behind the change and the implications for communications service providers (CSPs) and vendors

Provides profiles of significant vendors in the market and a comparison of their approaches and tools.

Vendors reading the report should be aware of the changes and the potential impact that these changes may have on their businesses, products and customer demands. Operators should be aware of the new class of service offerings that they could be utilising to support their digital transformation goals.

