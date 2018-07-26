Telecoms AI Ecosystems in Digital Transformation 2018: Increasing the Level of Automation in Critical Processes - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Telecoms
Telecoms AI ecosystems have the potential to automate DevOps approaches,
driving precision automation into telecoms processes that were not
viable using manual techniques.
Operators have been aiming to use automations driven by artificial
intelligence (AI) to improve processes for a long time, but the effort
involved has limited the number of instances in which intelligence can
be applied.
The introduction of AI ecosystems means that AI and other analytics
techniques can be used to model processes and apply optimisation
algorithms. Moreover, where processes require dynamic optimisation,
machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) tools can automatically
reoptimise processes as they change.
This Report:
-
Looks at the shift that is underway within the analytics market as
telecom vendors develop telecoms-specific solutions
-
Explains what the above shift is, the reasons behind the change and
the implications for communications service providers (CSPs) and
vendors
-
Provides profiles of significant vendors in the market and a
comparison of their approaches and tools.
Vendors reading the report should be aware of the changes and the
potential impact that these changes may have on their businesses,
products and customer demands. Operators should be aware of the new
class of service offerings that they could be utilising to support their
digital transformation goals.
