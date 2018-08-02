Log in
Telecoms Down as Traders Rotate Back Into Cyclical Sectors -- Telecoms Roundup

08/02/2018 | 10:39pm CEST

Shares of telecommunications companies fell as traders rotated back into more economically sensitive sectors. Warner Music Group agreed to buy pop-culture media website Uproxx for a reported "tens of millions of dollars" in a bid to help it reach young digital audiences and create content beyond music. CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves will face public scrutiny for the first time since reports of sexual impropriety when he addresses analysts on the conference call related to the network's quarterly earnings report.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

